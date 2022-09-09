Sometimes, the best birthday gift is the one you give yourself.

On her 17th birthday Thursday night, Manheim Township’s Calli Campagna scored twice to help the Blue Streaks to a 4-0 win over Manheim Central in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Sections One-Two crossover match.

She did not celebrate the victory nor the birthday alone, however. The game was an all-around domination by the Blue Streaks (1-2), and the team effort included Calli’s twin sister, Brena.

Brena Campagna assisted on a goal by Grace Clawson, recorded a defensive save and keyed a defense that prevented the Barons (3-1) from setting up any offensive rhythm.

“Brena got called upon to play center-back,” Manheim Township head coach Jessica Shellenberger said. “She just shut things down.”

By keeping the ball in the offensive half of the field for almost the whole first period, the Blue Streaks generated seven corners. Two resulted in goals.

The opener was the first goal by Calli Campagna, assisted by Rose Montgomery, with 8:28 left in the first period.

“I just focused on keeping my stick down for the rebound,” Calli said.

The second goal was by Clawson on a corner play after the first-period buzzer sounded. That was the score Brena Campagna assisted on. Manheim Township tacked on an unassisted goal by Teagan Byler with 4:03 left in the second period and Calli Campagna’s second goal, also unassisted, with 11:44 remaining in the fourth.

“My coach has told me, if the goalie pulls out on you, pull the ball right,” Calli said of her second goal. “I did and it was just open.”

Byler nearly had a second goal in the third quarter, but Manheim Central’s Libby Urban cleared the ball from the goalmouth.

Shellenberger described the Blue Streaks’ effort as “dominant.” The play between the circles was reminiscent of games against Wilson and Hershey, but this time the result was different.