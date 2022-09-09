Sometimes, the best birthday gift is the one you give yourself.
On her 17th birthday Thursday night, Manheim Township’s Calli Campagna scored twice to help the Blue Streaks to a 4-0 win over Manheim Central in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Sections One-Two crossover match.
She did not celebrate the victory nor the birthday alone, however. The game was an all-around domination by the Blue Streaks (1-2), and the team effort included Calli’s twin sister, Brena.
Brena Campagna assisted on a goal by Grace Clawson, recorded a defensive save and keyed a defense that prevented the Barons (3-1) from setting up any offensive rhythm.
“Brena got called upon to play center-back,” Manheim Township head coach Jessica Shellenberger said. “She just shut things down.”
By keeping the ball in the offensive half of the field for almost the whole first period, the Blue Streaks generated seven corners. Two resulted in goals.
The opener was the first goal by Calli Campagna, assisted by Rose Montgomery, with 8:28 left in the first period.
“I just focused on keeping my stick down for the rebound,” Calli said.
The second goal was by Clawson on a corner play after the first-period buzzer sounded. That was the score Brena Campagna assisted on. Manheim Township tacked on an unassisted goal by Teagan Byler with 4:03 left in the second period and Calli Campagna’s second goal, also unassisted, with 11:44 remaining in the fourth.
“My coach has told me, if the goalie pulls out on you, pull the ball right,” Calli said of her second goal. “I did and it was just open.”
Byler nearly had a second goal in the third quarter, but Manheim Central’s Libby Urban cleared the ball from the goalmouth.
Shellenberger described the Blue Streaks’ effort as “dominant.” The play between the circles was reminiscent of games against Wilson and Hershey, but this time the result was different.
“We’re battle-tested at this point,” Shellenberger said. “I thought we were dominant in the other two games, too. But tonight, we were dominant, and we put the ball in the back of the net. That was different.”
Though the Barons did eventually generate a handful of scoring chances, they never entirely solved the Blue Streaks’ defense. Manheim Township goalie Zoe Caloviras stopped five shots. But by the time the Barons put a shot on net, they were already down two scores.
“(Manheim Township) started off very fast and very aggressive,” Manheim Central head coach Morgan Briggs said. “So far, our girls hadn’t seen a talent level that high.”
Manheim Township was able to keep control in and around the scoring circle using the passing game that Shellenberger, in her first year coaching the Blue Streaks, has installed.
“We’ve been working on quick, short passes to keep the ball moving in the middle of the field,” Calli Campagna said.
Manheim Township finished with 10 shots on goal and 12 corners.
Manheim Central had seven shots on goal and five corners. Baron goalie Laci Nelson had six saves.
The contest was the first league game for both teams as the crossover contests count in the league standings.