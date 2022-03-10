It was always part of the plan for Jessica Shellenberger to return to coaching field hockey, especially with a young daughter involved in the sport.

After stepping down from a wildly successful run at Donegal after the 2018 season, Shellenberger didn’t think her return would come so soon.

But when the opportunity to coach where she teaches and lives presented itself, she figured why wait?

So it was that Shellenberger was recently named the head coach at Manheim Township.

“I always thought it would be fun to coach her,” she said of her daughter, Emma Shellenberger, now a third-grader. “That was one of the reasons for wanting to take the job.

“I thought I probably would get the opportunity by the time she was in high school. I just didn’t think it would happen this soon. I didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity, so when the job opened, I jumped on it and applied right away.”

Of course, it’s not as if Shellenberger needed something to do when she took the job. She’s plenty busy with her obligations as a youth coach and director of the Next Level Field Hockey Club, as well as her job as a physical education teacher at Township.

“I just started a competitive field hockey club since August, coaching my daughter and her teammates indoors, and we did some fall things. I am very invested in that,” she said. “We have a nonprofit, a U-12 team, a board, a group of parents that are really motivated. That was starting a program and here I am taking over another program. So, my head is spinning.”

Growing the sport for youth, especially those who go to Manheim Township, is a big part of what Shellenberger does. It’s also something that will help when those girls reach high school. In fact, she has already coached some of the district’s seventh- and eighth-graders, who will be Blue Streaks soon.

“I am going to continue that work with the youth,” she said. “It’s what I did at Donegal; I started coaching the youngest groups. That is kind of my plan of attack here. We are going to dig into the youth. It’s might take me a couple years to have that pay off, but it’s not like I am coming into an empty cabinet here. They are returning a ton of talent.”

At Township, she will take over for Samantha Spanos, who led her team to last season’s Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament championship game. Prior to that, Renee Suter directed the Blue Streaks.

“Renee brought a different culture to the program and Sam continued that,” Shellenberger said. “I reflect on what they did as similar to what I did at Donegal. You’ve got to get these girls to understand that we can compete with anybody if you put the work in. I remember competing against Renee’s teams and they were always fired up.”

Of course, Shellenberger enters the job with plenty of credibility. During her 15 years coaching Donegal, the Indians posted a 308-56-9 record. They won seven L-L Section Three and three L-L Section Two titles, along with three overall league crowns.

Add in six District Three 2A championships, including five straight from 2014-18, plus the 2016 and 2018 PIAA titles, and that has the coach’s resume overflowing with success. In 2019, she was named the national high school coach of the year.

As a player, Shellenberger starred at Warwick, graduating in 1999 before playing at Michigan, where she was a part of two regular season and two Big Ten tournament titles, as well as the 2001 national championship.

Yet, in many ways, it’s off the field where Shellenberger links much of her triumphs.

“What I try to do is set high standards for myself and the team,” she said. “A lot of my girls have gone on to achieve success and it has nothing to do with athletics.

“That constant demand for your best and holding you to it, they have taken it to the next level of whatever it may be for themselves. Whatever these girls take from me, if it helps them be successful in the next stage of life, that is my measure of success.”