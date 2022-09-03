The 2022 field hockey season has begun, and for many teams in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, it is a year to finish some unresolved business from 2021.

Sure, there were several successful teams a year ago. Manheim Township, Ephrata, Garden Spot and Lancaster Mennonite won the section titles. Perennial contender Penn Manor downed Township 2-1 to win the L-L tournament title for the second straight year and fourth time in five seasons.

Even more area teams made it to the District Three tournament; however, only the Blazers qualified for states.

That left several coaches to include “reaching the next level” or words to that effect on their preseason questionnaires. One of the best ways to reach the next level? Bring back experienced goal scorers.

Scoring leaders

Among the teams who submitted 2021 season stats to LNP, Garden Spot has the top returning scorer in the L-L, senior forward Lauren Horning. She had 15 goals and four assists last year. Making her even more dangerous is that senior midfielder Melanie Esh is also back after eight goals and nine assists in 2021.

Another defending section champ, Ephrata, has a pair of top scorers coming back. Claudia Pfautz, a junior midfielder, had 11 goals and four assists, while junior midfielder Joanna Ehrhart had six goals and 11 assists.

Also back is Elco sophomore Kailen Hibshman, who had 10 goals and 10 assists for the Raiders.

As Manheim Central and Annville-Cleona try to make their way to the top of the standings, they have the benefit of being the only two squads with three returning players with at least five goals. The Barons have sophomore midfielder Ella Brubaker (9 goals, 4 assists), junior midfielder Kiley Hosler (6 goals, 2 assists), and junior midfielder Mikayla Appel (5 goals, 4 assists).

Meanwhile, the Dutchmen have Grace Frances, who was just one point off Horning’s pace with 15 goals and three assists. Also back on the field for A-C are Josie Clay (10 goals) and Danika Setlock (5 goals, 3 assists).

Manheim Township will look to go back-to-back in Section One with a couple of strong scorers of its own. Junior midfielder Brenna Campagna had nine goals and six assists last season, while sophomore midfielder Brooke Weaver had seven goals and one assist.

Other returning players who showed firepower last fall include Cocalico junior midfielder Ellie Myers, who had nine goals, and Lampeter-Strasburg senior forward Tori Heiserman, who scored eight.

In the cage

Of course, it also helps to have goalies who can stop those top scorers. And while most of last year’s L-L all-star goalies have graduated, a few remain to put the pads down as the last line of defense.

Ryan DeGreen of Lancaster Country Day, a senior, was a first-team pick in Section Four, and a pair of honorable mention goalies are back in Lebanon County. Cedar Crest senior Hailey Newmaster and Elco sophomore Aeryn Marks were all-star selections for Sections One and Three, respectively.

On the bench

There are still some longtime coaches in the L-L, like Lancaster Country Day’s Betsy Heim, who is entering her 22nd season for the Cougars. But with seven first-year head coaches among the league’s 22 other schools, Heim is an exception.

Of course, not all first-year head coaches are the same. Several had served as assistants within their respective programs before taking head coaching jobs.

And then there’s the first-year head coach at Manheim Township.

She may look more than a little familiar.

Jessica Shellenberger is settling in as the new head coach of the Blue Streaks this year, but she has 15 years of experience from her tenure at Donegal. That time was not just coaching experience, but winning experience — she built the Indians into an annual contender, and won two PIAA championships with them, in 2016 and 2018.

The Shellenberger regime began Saturday, in fact, with a 1-1 showing in the Hershey Tournament. The Streaks slammed Shippensburg 9-0 behind a five-goal performance from Nia Mountis before dropping a 1-0 decision to host Hershey.

Another experienced coach in her first year at her current school is Amanda Misselhorn, who coached college field hockey at Temple and Indiana before landing at Warwick.

Other first-year head coaches this fall include Emily Lehman at Lancaster Mennonite, Gina Allessie at Donegal, Becky Brown at Elizabethtown, Noelle Almond at Northern Lebanon and Kevin Hertzog at Cocalico.