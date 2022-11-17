The all-league team of Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey players for the 2022 season was revealed Wednesday night at the end-of-season banquet. The selections were made by L-L coaches. The list is below. This is separate from the L-L field hockey all-stars, a list revealed two weeks ago.
Julia Barto, Warwick senior defender
Annie Bibus, Penn Manor senior defender
Brenna Campagna, Manheim Township junior defender
Mikaela Condran, Elizabethtown junior defender
Melanie Esh, Garden Spot senior midfielder
Grace Gerner, Penn Manor junior defender
Tristan Groff, Penn Manor junior midfielder
Kiley Hosler, Manheim Central junior defender
Sophia Livingston, Conestoga Valley senior midfielder
Cait McGough, Penn Manor senior forward
Ellie Myers, Cocalico junior forward
Sydney Pope, Elizabethtown senior goalkeeper
Mikyla Rineer, Conestoga Valley senior forward
Maggie Swarr, Lampeter-Strasburg senior defender
Brooke Weaver, Manheim Township sophomore midfielder