The all-league team of Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey players for the 2022 season was revealed Wednesday night at the end-of-season banquet. The selections were made by L-L coaches. The list is below. This is separate from the L-L field hockey all-stars, a list revealed two weeks ago.

Julia Barto, Warwick senior defender

Annie Bibus, Penn Manor senior defender

Brenna Campagna, Manheim Township junior defender

Mikaela Condran, Elizabethtown junior defender

Melanie Esh, Garden Spot senior midfielder

Grace Gerner, Penn Manor junior defender

Tristan Groff, Penn Manor junior midfielder

Kiley Hosler, Manheim Central junior defender

Sophia Livingston, Conestoga Valley senior midfielder

Cait McGough, Penn Manor senior forward

Ellie Myers, Cocalico junior forward

Sydney Pope, Elizabethtown senior goalkeeper

Mikyla Rineer, Conestoga Valley senior forward

Maggie Swarr, Lampeter-Strasburg senior defender

Brooke Weaver, Manheim Township sophomore midfielder