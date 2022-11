The 2022 Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey all-league selections were announced Wednesday night at the league’s season-end all-star banquet. The selections were made by L-L coaches. Those selections are listed below.

Section One first team

Annie Bilbus, Penn Manor senior defender

Grace Gerner, Penn Manor junior defender

Brenna Campagna, Manheim Township junior defender

Julia Barto, Warwick senior defender

Cait McGough, Penn Manor senior forward

Mikyla Rineer, Conestoga Valley senior forward

Tristan Groff, Penn Manor junior midfielder

Brooke Weaver, Manheim Township sophomore midfielder

Sophia Livingston, Conestoga Valley senior midfielder

Faith Bollinger, Warwick senior midfielder

Alaina Culbert, Conestoga Valley senior forward

Zoe Caloviras, Manheim Township junior goalkeeper

Section One second team:

Elle Commerce, Manheim Township senior defender

Krista Bervinchak, Hempfield senior defender

Avery Bradburg, Penn Manor junior forward

Bree Zaccolo, Warwick sophomore forward

Karly Bervinchak, Hempfield junior forward

Liv Cox, Penn Manor senior midfielder

Rhylee Givens, Manheim Township freshman freshman midfielder

Grace Clawson, Manheim Township sophomore midfielder

Lauren Leister, Warwick senior midfielder

Paige Sheppard, Warwick senior goalkeeper

Section One honorable mention

Bridget Kline, Warwick senior midfielder

Danae Ulrich, Conestoga Valley junior midfielder

Paige Brosig, Hempfield junior goalkeeper

Section Two first team

Kiley Hosler, Manheim Central junior midfielder

Maggie Swarr, Lampeter-Strasburg senior back

Mikaela Condran, Elizabethtown junior forward

Ella Brubaker, Manheim Central sophomore midfielder

Monica Herman, Manheim Central senior defender

Libby Urban, Manheim Central sophomore defender

Mikayla Appel, Manheim Central junior forward

Marissa Rice, Lampeter-Strasburg junior midfielder

Tori Heiserman, Lampeter-Strasburg senior forward

Marie Gehman, Donegal junior midfielder

Aaliyah Cannon, Donegal senior defender

Piper Patrick, Elizabethtown sophomore midfielder

Paige Bucher, Cedar Crest senior midfielder

Joanna Ehrhart, Ephrata junior midfielder

Alexis Kresge, Ephrata junior back

Hannah Popolis, Ephrata junior goalkeeper

Sydney Pope, Elizabethtown senior goalkeeper

Section Two second team

Paige Garner, Manheim Central freshman forward

Emmy Weaver, Manheim Central junior defender

Kara Scranton, Lampeter-Strasburg senior back

Lyndi Wall, Lampeter-Strasburg senior forward

Ally Raub, Lampeter-Strasburg senior midfielder

Kate Page, Donegal freshman midfielder/defender

Makayla Ober, Donegal senior forward

Kendra Griffie, Elizabethtown sophomore midfielder

Tessa Cronin, Elizabethtown sophomore back

Reagan Flory, Elizabethtown sophomore forward

Reese Arnold, Cedar Crest junior back

Marie McCracken, Ephrata freshman midfielder

Laci Nelson, Manheim Central sophomore goalkeeper

Section Three first team

Katie Underwood, Solanco senior midfielder

Emma Swatski, Garden Spot junior midfielder

Sydney Simonds, Octorara, junior goalkeeper

Ellie Myers, Cocalico junior forward

Lacey McCallicher, Garden Spot senior defender

GiAnna Lambert, Octorara sophomore forward

Sam Keck, Cocalico senior midfielder

Lauren Horning, Garden Spot senior forward

Kailen Hibshman, Elco sophomore defender

Lia Finnegan, Cocalico senior defender

Melanie Esh, Garden Spot senior midfielder

Natlie Brunick, Cocalico sophomore goalkeeper

Kylee Barshinger, Garden Spot junior defender

Section Three second team

Ayla Zwally, Elco sophomore midfielder

Hailey Whitmoyer, Elco junior defender

Addie Weiler, Elco freshman forward

Morgan Watt, Garden Spot sophomore midfielder

Becca Troutman, Solanco junior midfielder

Julia Roth, Octorara senior defender

Izzy Rios, Cocalico freshman midfielder

Aeryn Marks, Elco sophomore goalkeeper

Erin Harner, Garden Spot senior defender

Mya Gonzalez, Lebanon sophomore goalkeeper

Eve Fenstermaker, Lebanon senior defender

Sadie Cook, Solanco junior forward

Kylie Brown, Elco junior forward

Delaney Amole, Octorara sophomore midfielder

Section Four first team

Ellie Lefever, Lancaster Mennonite senior midfielder

Margaret Heim, Lancaster Country Day junior midfielder

Kiera Anspach, Northern Lebanon junior midfielder

Danika Setlock, Annville-Cleona sophomore midfielder

Anya Frey, McCaskey senior midfielder

Rachel Lane, Lancaster Mennonite senior forward

Hailey Nelson, Lancaster Mennonite junior forward

Grace Francis, Annville-Cleona junior forward

Kamiah Wright, McCaskey senior forward

Charlize Ganse, Lancaster Mennonite senior defender

Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day senior defender

Ava Hoover, Annville-Cleona sophomore defender

Claire Hoover, Annville-Cleona senior defender

Sophia McGrann, McCaskey senior defender

Ryan DeGreen, Lancaster Country Day goalkeeper

Section Four second team

Samiya Krady, Lancaster Mennonite junior defender

Tori Cisney, Annville-Cleona sophomore midfielder

Ainsley Sellers, Annville-Cleona sophomore midfielder

Morgan Stauffer, McCaskey senior midfielder

Anna Fisher, Lancaster Country Day freshman forward

Madison Brewer, Northern Lebanon sophomore forward

Jogeilys Vega Cintron, McCaskey senior forward

Lauren Thurber, Lancaster Mennonite senior defender/midfielder

Hope Ritchie, Northern Lebanon senior defender

Kamyah Wright, McCaskey senior defender

Rachel Sahd, Lancaster Catholic, senior defender

Mia Looney, Lancaster Catholic senior forward/midfielder

Amelia Woodward, Lancaster Country Day defender

Ava Wentling, Annville-Cleona senior goalkeeper