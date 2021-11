The 2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey all-stars list by section is listed below. These selections were determined by L-L coaches. The all-league team will be announced at the L-L field hockey banquet the night of Nov. 10.

Section One:

First-team:

Riley Robinson, forward, Penn Manor

Brenna Campagna, forward, Manheim Township

Keira Boensch, forward, Hempfield

Lillian Buckwalter, forward, Conestoga Valley

Caity McGough, midfielder, Penn Manor

Lauren Leister, midfielder, Warwick

Kelsea Dague, midfielder, Hempfield

Annie Bibus, back, Penn Manor

Maddie Kurtz, back, Manheim Township

Gianna Hoover, back, Hempfield

Cassie Malles, back, Conestoga Valley

CC Charles, goalkeeper, Penn Manor

Maddie Eckert, goalkeeper, Manheim Township

Second team:

Zoe Arcudi, forward, Manheim Township

Sydney Weaver, forward, Conestoga Valley

Leanna Strouse, forward, Warwick

Olivia Hess, midfielder, Conestoga Valley

Natalie Phillips, midfielder, Manheim Township

Addy Zimmerman, midfielder, Warwick

Liv Cox, midfielder, Penn Manor

Mauren Krauser, back, Hempfield

Emma Heister, back, Cedar Crest

Bailey Miller, back, Manheim Township

Bridget Kline, back, Warwick

Julia Barto, back, Warwick

Hailey Newmaster, goalkeeper Cedar Crest

Section Two:

First team:

Emma Miller, midfielder, Donegal

Paige Miller, midfielder, Donegal

Hailey Mertz, defender, Elizabethtown

Joanna Ehrhart, forward, Ephrata

Mallory Kline, midfielder, Ephrata

Gracyn Schmidt, back, Ephrata

Annika Galen, goalkeeper, Ephrata

Tori Heiserman, forward, Lampeter-Strasburg

Maggie Swarr, back, Lampeter-Strasburg

Kiley Hosler, midfielder, Manheim Central

Monica Herman, defender, Manheim Central

Mattie Hartzler, midfielder, Manheim Central

Second team:

CC Emswiler, goalkeeper, Donegal

Maysa Zandy, back, Ephrata

Keiva Middleton, midfielder, Lampeter-Strasburg

Kylie Kroesen, forward, Manheim Central

Ellie Myers, midfielder, Cocalico

Claudia Pfautz, midfielder, Ephrata

Ella Brubaker, forward, Manheim Central

Honorable mention:

Kara Scranton, back, Lampeter-Strasburg

Mikaela Condran, forward, Elizabethtown

Piper Patrick, midfielder, Elizabethtown

Marie Gehman, midfielder, Donegal

Jade Haines, forward, Donegal

Sam Keck, midfielder, Cocalico

Section Three:

First team:

Jessica Seidel, forward, Elco

Erin Gonzalez, forward, Garden Spot

Grace Francis, forward, Annville-Cleona

Myah Yesko, midfielder, Elco

Melanie Esh, midfielder, Garden Spot

Erin Schrader, midfielder, Annville-Cleona

Jeannettxi Maldonado, midfielder, Lebanon

Allison Cooper, defender, Annville-Cleona

Kailen Hibshman, defender, Elco

Lacey McCalicher, defender, Garden Spot

Olivia Uffner, defender, Lebanon

Sophia McGrann, defender, McCaskey

Dorthie Zechman, goalkeeper, Lebanon

Second team:

Lauren Horning, forward, Garden Spot

Anya Frey, midfielder, McCaskey

Kate Underwood, midfielder, Solanco

Emma Swatski, midfielder, Garden Spot

Kamryn Hine, defender, Elco

Bryna Kelly, goalkeeper, Garden Spot

Honorable mention:

Madison Bishop, forward, Lebanon

Braetan Peters, forward, Annville-Cleona

Rebecca Bruno, forward, Solanco

Claire Hoover, defender, Annville-Cleona

Danika Setlock, midfielder, Annville-Cleona

Aeryn Marks, goalkeeper, Elco

Section Four:

First team:

Ellie Lefever, midfielder, Lancaster Mennonite

Rebecca Lane, forward, Lancaster Mennonite

Maya Habacivch, forward, Lancaster Mennonite

Lily Good, defender, Lancaster Mennonite

Autumn Bohr, midfielder, Northern Lebanon

Anna Kolacek, defender, Northern Lebanon

Devon Carroll, midfielder, Octorara

Genesis Meadows, defender, Lancaster Country Day

Ella Wolfe, defender, Lancaster Catholic

Isabelle Titzer, midfielder, Lancaster Catholic

Ryan DeGreen, goalkeeper, Lancaster Country Day

Second team:

Madison Brewer, midfielder, Northern Lebanon

Kiera Anspach, defender, Northern Lebanon

Charlize Ganse, defender, Lancaster Mennonite

Gianna Lambert, forward, Octorara

Gloria Leone, goalkeeper, Lancaster Catholic

Honorable mention:

Hailey Nelson, forward, Lancaster Mennonite

Isabel Flores, midfielder, Lancaster Catholic

Delaney Amole, midfielder, Octorara