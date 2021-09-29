Grace Gerner knew that she and her Penn Manor field hockey teammates needed to come out stronger in the second half at Manheim Township on Wednesday.

As the first 30 minutes were a defensive struggle, Gerner and the Comets wanted to also avoid extra time.

“It was offensive-minded going out after halftime. You need to score to win,” she said. “We’ve been into overtime a lot this season so we tried to put one in as soon as we could.”

Only a sophomore, Gerner batted home the rebound of a Caity McGough shot for the only goal of the game in Penn Manor’s 1-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League victory.

The win helped the Comets maintain sole possession of first place in Section One with a 6-1 league and 11-1 overall mark. The Blue Streaks fell to 4-2, 7-4.

Coming off a penalty corner, McGough ripped a shot on which Township keeper Maddie Eckert made a brilliant save, but the ball ricocheted knee-high to Gerner, who calmly knocked it in the cage.

“That’s one of our new corners and I was super excited. Thanks to coach Rachel (Suter) for designing that one,” Gerner said. “We’ve been working on it. it was a little rocky at practice, but we executed it really well. You’ve got to be on your toes and ready for it."

“Maddie Eckert did everything possible to keep any shot out of the cage,” Streaks coach Samantha Spanos said. “It was unlucky, the direction of the ball and they were able to pick it up.”

Only two minutes after Gerner’s marker, Comets keeper CC Charles made back-to-back great stops to thwart a pair of Blue Streaks chances.

Penn Manor kept up the pressure the rest of the way, forcing Eckert to make a couple of huge saves, one with 3:10 left.

“I told them to not let up on the gas. We wanted to still look for opportunities and take any opportunity we could get,” Suter said. “It wasn’t a time to sit back, it was a time to accelerate and keep moving forward.”

Two minutes prior to Gerner’s goal, Township’s Cadee Taylor made a stop on the goal line for a defender save.

“Township always has a good team, so it’s always exciting to play them,” Suter said. “We always come away with good film and good things to see what we need to work on and what worked well for us. We love playing high-caliber teams.”

Solid midfield play by both teams helped produce a scoreless first half, although Eckert had to stop a partial breakaway early in the second quarter.

Spanos said the mood was positive for her squad following loss.

“It’s always very competitive game with Penn Manor, and the girls enjoy that competitiveness,” she said. “We just spoke about it after the game. We can’t hang our heads now. We have Warwick next, then the whole second half of our season.”