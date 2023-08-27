L-L FIELD HOCKEY PLAYERS TO WATCH IN 2023 The 2023 Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey players to watch are listed in alphabetical order, with some of their honors from 2022: Kiera Anspach, Northern Lebanon Senior midfielder L-L Section Four first team Ella Brubaker, Manheim Central Junior midfielder Class 2A All-State honorable mention L-L Section Two first team Zoe Caloviras, Manheim Township Senior goalkeeper Class 3A All-State second team L-L Section One first team Brenna Campagna, Manheim Township Senior midfielder Class 3A All-State first team L-L Section One first team Mikaela Condran, Elizabethtown Senior forward L-L Section Two first team Joanna Ehrhart, Ephrata Senior midfielder L-L Section Two first team Grace Francis, Annville-Cleona Senior forward L-L Section Four first team Marie Gehman, Donegal Senior midfielder L-L Section Two first team Grace Gerner, Penn Manor Senior midfielder Class 3A All-State honorable mention L-L Section One first team Tristan Groff, Penn Manor Senior midfielder NFHCA All-Pennsylvania second team Class 3A All-State first team L-L Section One first team Margaret Heim, Lancaster Country Day Senior midfielder L-L Section Four first team Kailen Hibshman, Elco Sophomore defender L-L Section Three first team Kiley Hosler, Manheim Central Senior midfielder Class 2A All-State first team L-L Section Two first team Lexi Kresge, Ephrata Senior defender L-L Section Two first team Ellie Myers, Cocalico Senior forward Class 2A All-State honorable mention L-L Section Three first team Hailey Nelson, Lancaster Mennonite Senior forward L-L Section Four first team Piper Patrick, Elizabethtown Junior midfielder L-L Section Two first team Hannah Popolis, Ephrata Senior goalkeeper Class 2A All-State honorable mention L-L Section Two first team Marissa Rice, Lampeter-Strasburg Senior midfielder L-L Section Two first team Sydney Simonds, Octorara Senior goalkeeper L-L Section Three first team Emma Swatski, Garden Spot Senior midfielder L-L Section Three first team Brooke Weaver, Manheim Township Junior midfielder Class 3A All-State first team L-L Section One first team

From one yea to the next, any sport might seem the same as before.

But sometimes, trends occur over several years that cause changes in a sport. Not just in different rules, but how much interest there is in the game.

Since 2010, there have been changes around field hockey in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. In retrospect, the 2013 arrival and subsequent departure of Team USA at Spooky Nook in 2020 and the move of girls soccer from the spring to the fall in 2012 certainly had impact on local interest in field hockey.

Enough time has passed to give local coaches some perspective on how these things may have affected turnout. And given the potential impact from those events, as the 2023 Lancaster-Lebanon League season dawns, the coaches are generally feeling good about the state of the sport.

“Interest is up in general, and specifically at Penn Manor,” Comets head coach Rachel Suter said during the preseason. “I think with our elementary league, we’ve gotten more kids with sticks in their hands.”

That seems to be a key for several coaches these days.

For several, the most important aspect of holding or growing interest in field hockey was the ability to host some sort of youth program, including in smaller school districts.

“If I can get five or six girls per grade, that’s good,” Annville-Cleona head coach Carrie Gingrich said. “If we wouldn’t have a youth league, we would struggle.”

On the other hand, three L-L teams — Lancaster Country Day, Lancaster Catholic and Conestoga Valley — will field no junior varsity teams this fall. Any one school or one year could have different reasons for a low turnout, but making players choose between field hockey and soccer is a common theme.

“Girls soccer players and field hockey players are similar,” Manheim Central head coach Morgan Briggs said. “That hurt when they made that change.”

And though the switch certainly has not ruined the sport, field hockey coaches are still feeling the impact.

“In general, if girls soccer is healthy (in terms of numbers), field hockey isn’t,” Garden Spot head coach Katy Eby said. “And vice versa.”

The coaches said the departure of Team USA seems to have been less of a problem, but that there was a difference after the national team moved their training center to North Carolina.

“We are a hot bed of field hockey (in District Three) so it made sense for them to be here,” Eby said. “But it hurt, not having them here now. There was less access to some facilities, and now there aren’t as many high-level coaches around.”

But another development of the last 10 years may have helped keep interest in the sport — social media. Athletes in other sports, like basketball or baseball, could follow college and professional teams by turning on ESPN for years. That was not true in field hockey, but with social media, the best athletes in the sport are now a click away.

“A bunch of players on my team follow the college teams’ accounts,” Briggs said.

New coaches

Five new coaches have taken over on the L-L sidelines this fall.

Among them is Ron Stief, who takes over for Amanda Misselhorn at Warwick. Stief served as a junior high coach for the Warriors for the last 10 years. Misselhorn is now Penn State-Harrisburg’s inaugural head coach.

Other first-year coaches include Sammi Snyder at Lampeter-Strasburg, Rich Hinnenkamp at Lancaster Catholic, Ronda Sowers at Northern Lebanon and Emily Peters at Lebanon.

New rules

A handful of changes have been made to PIAA field hockey this fall, including sudden-victory overtime periods going down to 10 minutes instead of 15. In the postseason, there will be two 10-minute overtimes before going to one-on-ones.

Most games aren’t destined for overtime.

On the other hand, if a team has a five-goal lead, a running clock for the mercy rule will begin with the following opening hit at the center circle.

Also, assuming the captain is on the field, she can call time out. The head coach may as well, as before.

There are no longer restrictions on athletes wearing jewelry on the playing field.