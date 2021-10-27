Lauren Horning knew she was at the right place at the right time. The Garden Spot junior also knew not to think too much.

With her team dominating overtime during the Spartans’ District Three Class 2A opener against Lancaster-Lebanon League foe Donegal, Horning was relaxed when the rebound of an Erin Gonzalez shot found her stick.

“I was just going to shoot and hope for the best. Keep it in play and it just went right in and it was like, ‘Well, that worked,’” she said.

Horning’s goal, which came with 3:11 to play in the first overtime, was the only score of the game as Garden Spot defeated the Indians 1-0

The seventh-seeded Spartans improved to 14-5 and move on to Saturday’s second round against No. 2 Twin Valley, which blasted Berks Catholic 9-1.

Coming off Garden Spot’s fourth corner of the extra session, Gonzalez got a first shot off that was stoned by Donegal goalkeeper CC Emswiler. Gonzalez jumped on her own rebound, only to be turned away by Emswiler again.

However, this time the ball went to Horning, whose angle was perfect to shoot and find the back of the cage.

Gonzalez, who was robbed by Emswiler, then hit the crossbar of that rebound with five minutes left in regulation, said her team did not get frustrated despite all of the thwarted opportunities.

“I know that our team is strong in overtime and if we don’t get the first one in we will get the next one in,” she said. “We we just kept fighting until the end. I think we thrive off of overtime.”

Even if one chance to go the other way could have ended Garden Spot’s season, overtime wasn’t worrisome for Spartans coach Katy Eby.

“We don’t ever like to go into overtime, but we knew we could do it,” the coach said. “It was just getting shots on cage. We hit a crossbar, a couple of posts and CC made some good saves. We just had to keep putting it on cage.”

Eby also knows the athleticism her team possesses, particularly in Horning and Gonzalez, whose speed is even more of a factor during seven-on-seven play.

“They always come ready to play and we worked really hard all season to be able to do it all as a team,” said Eby. “I really love their effort every day, all day. They worked hours and hours in the offseason to get their stick skills to keep up with their feet. It’s finally showing, all that hard work.”

Emswiler finished with 10 saves, including four after regulation, when she stopped shots from Horning and three from Gonzalez during a span of 2:39 prior to the game winner.

The Section Three champion Spartans outshot the Indians 11-0 and held a 12-2 edge in corners.

Donegal’s season closed with a 10-8-1 record.