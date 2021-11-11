A third-generation field hockey player, Warwick alum Kate Dickow had never before tried cross country when she arrived on the University of Richmond campus in fall 2019. By the end of that season, Dickow was one of the top rookie runners in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

So it may have appeared odd to some when Dickow was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth field hockey Offensive Player of the Week on Nov. 1.

“It was a confidence-booster,” Dickow said. “I felt a sense of relief.”

Relief she had made the right decision to leave Richmond and switch sports.

Dickow is now one of seven Lancaster-Lebanon League alums on a Messiah University field hockey team that’s set to compete in the NCAA Division III tournament quarterfinals Saturday.

But Dickow may have the strangest and most challenging odyssey of the bunch.

Cross country: In her days at Warwick, Dickow played field hockey in the fall and ran long-distance track events in the spring. She was the 2019 L-L champion in the 3,200 meter race, placiong second in the event at the District 3-3A championships and third at the PIAA meet.

Warwick alum and Richmond runner Erika Echternach suggested Dickow try cross country during Dickow’s official recruiting visit with the Spiders. That fall 2019 season at Richmond, Dickow was named to the all-conference rookie team.

Dickow had intentions of running indoor track during the winter and outdoor track in the spring for Richmond. But stress fractures to both femurs over the course of the next two years kept that from happening, and limited Dickow's sophomore cross country campaign.

“Breaking both femurs was a red flag for me,” Dickow said. “I knew I had to change something.”

She felt her body couldn’t handle the high mileage required of an NCAA Division I runner. The realization was tough to accept, to the point she made a phone call to Warwick track & field coach Matt Bomberger.

“In the end she was getting burned out emotionally,” Bomberger recalled. “That’s what I was trying to protect her from.”

Dickow felt a change of scenery was in order. Bomberger suggested looking into Messiah, one of the schools that had originally recruited Dickow to play field hockey several years earlier.

Field hockey: Dickow picked up a field hockey stick this past summer, knocking off the rust in a recreational league. When she connected over the phone with Messiah field hockey coach Brooke Good, Dickow was told she could come to preseason practice and try out for the team as a walk-on.

“I went to the preseason practices,” Dickow recalled. “And at the end of the week she (Good) told me I made the team.”

Seven players earned all-conference honors this fall for MAC Commonwealth champion Messiah (17-2), including Warwick alum Catie Brubaker, Ephrata alum Jennie Young, Lampeter-Strasburg alum Makayla Malcolm and Hempfield alum Claire Myers.

Meanwhile, Dickow has played in 13 games, starting one, with three goals and one assist as a midfielder. The numbers aren’t staggering, but it could be the start of something special for Dickow, who is working towards a bachelor’s degree in graphic design and a minor in biology. By the way, Dickow is contemplating trying indoor track this winter. Regardless, she’s already been on quite a journey.

“I learned the value of perseverance,” she said. “I had to do what was right for me, not what was expected of me. ...it ended up being the best decision for me. I’m grateful to be playing field hockey again.”