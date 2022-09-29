MYERSTOWN — Neither Garden Spot nor Elco allowed any easy opportunities to score on Thursday night, but the Spartans earned a couple of tough goals to defeat the Raiders 2-0 in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three field hockey.

Melanie Esh broke a scoreless tie with 6:45 left in the second period, with a goal on Garden Spot’s third and final corner of the game. Lauren Horning had the first shot on the play, but for the second time in the game, Elco goalie Aeryn Marks made the save on her. The rebound came to Kylee Barshinger, who set up Esh for the go-ahead tally.

Garden Spot (5-0 L-L, 10-2 overall) had seen Elco (3-2, 7-6) get most of the possession time in the opening 10 minutes, but started to build momentum after a timeout late in the first period.

“I just told the girls to calm down a little bit,” Garden Spot head coach Katy Eby said. “I think they were a little panicked and I wanted them to focus on having good possessions.”

Though Garden Spot played better the last three periods, scoring opportunities were still hard to come by. The only good chance of the third quarter belonged to the Raiders, when Addie Weiler weaved her way into the circle. Spartans goalie Kacey Mille kicked her shot away. That was the only shot on net Elco had after halftime.

In the fourth period, Morgan Watt scored off an assist by Esh to put the visitors up 2-0.

“I think defensively we met all of our objectives for the game,” Elco head coach Kelsey Thorley said. “We didn’t allow any easy goals. Esh and Watt are good scorers, and I think those two goals were hard-earned goals for them.”

Esh added to her impressive performance with a tackle in the midfield with nine minutes left to stop a potential Elco surge.

“She’s been doing a phenomenal job for us in the midfield this season,” Eby said of her senior captain.

Elco did get two corners in the middle of the fourth period, but never put a shot on frame during either opportunity. The Raiders’ only remaining scoring threat came as they kept the ball deep in Garden Spot’s end in the final two minutes, but the clock ran out before they could develop any more shots or corners.

“We have a lot of youth and our leading scorer is a freshman,” Thorley said. “In some of these higher-pressure games, we need to have more confidence and get more focus on finishing.”

The Raiders’ best chance to score was probably a on a corner in the first period, when Danielle Geyer had a shot roll wide left of the net.

Garden Spot finished with five shots and three corners. Miller made three saves for the shutout.

Elco had four corners and three shots. Marks recorded three saves.

The game ended the midway point of L-L section play. All the teams will play each other one more time to determine the section champions and runners-up, who will qualify for the L-L tournament, which is slated to start Oct. 15.