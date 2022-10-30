As a senior back, Elle Commerce has been present for a resurgence of Manheim Township field hockey. But she has not been to the state tournament.

A week from now, that will change, and Commerce had no small role in that.

Commerce’s goal with 45 seconds left gave Manheim Township a 3-2 win over State College in a District Three Class 3A quarterfinal Saturday afternoon in Neffsville, pushing the Blue Streaks into both the district semifinals and PIAA tourney.

Manheim Township (18-5) will face top-seeded Wilson Wednesday in West Lawn at a time to be announced. Wilson defeated Warwick 3-0 on Saturday.

With the clock running under a minute, Riley Givens dribbled into the right side of the circle and approached the goal cage from the right baseline. After a whistle, Blue Streak head coach Jess Shellenberger called a timeout with 54 seconds left as her team earned its 15th corner.

“We knew we had to work the ball in and get a back corner tip,” Shellenberger said of the strategy meeting.

Brenna Campagna had the ball in front of the goal and was able to play it to her left, where Commerce was able to score.

“Brenna Campagna and I work very well in the circle on corners,” Commerce said. “Brenna was supposed to get the goal, but her tip came to me and the left side of the cage was open, so I went for it.”

State College (14-5-1) opened the scoring, getting on the board on its first shot on goal with 10:46 left in the second quarter. Quinn Colburn scored with an assist from Hannah Garlin.

Calli Campagna scored on a rebound from her sister, Brenna, during a corner to even the score 1-1 with 5:37 remaining in the half.

With 3:20 left in the third period, during yet another corner, the Blue Streaks were awarded a penalty stroke when the official whistled the Little Lions for a stick foul from behind near the goalmouth. Brooke Weaver took the stroke and put it into the lower right of the net for a 2-1 lead.

State College had just one corner but made the most of it. With 8:38 on the clock in the fourth period, Lanie Herlacher scored with an assist from Ella Tamborini to even the score 2-2.

The Blue Streaks had three straight corners in the two minutes after the Little Lions tied it, but despite a good shot by Brenna Campagna on the third corner, those opportunities never generated a shot that made it through to the goalie.

Manheim Township had 11 shots on goal. Zoe Caloviras made two saves.

Molly Schreiner made eight saves for the Little Lions, who had four shots on goal.

The Blue Streaks last reached the state tournament in 2017. They were denied a trip to states last year when they lost a shootout game to State College.

On the opposite side of the bracket, Penn Manor will host Lower Dauphin in the other Class 3A semifinal.