ELLIOTSBURG — Forget the final score. Lancaster Mennonite had many reasons to leave the stadium at West Perry High School feeling good after Wednesday night’s District Three Class 1A field hockey semifinal.

After all, Greenwood is just that good.

“I am nothing but proud of my girls,” Blazers coach Karisten Buckwalter said. “Greenwood is a legend school. A great team, fantastic stick-work, speedy. Just a well-rounded, great passing team.”

The Wildcats got off to a quick start on Emma Rolston’s goal in the opening six minutes and Greenwood added three more scores, two in the waning moments of the contest, to top Mennonite 4-0. “We had a great game,” Buckwalter said. “Maybe a tougher first quarter and tougher last couple minutes. But outside of that, I felt like this was a well-fought game.”

The opening quarter was a rough one for Lancaster Mennonite as the Wildcats poured on the pressure, earning seven corners and producing six shots on goal.

However, Blazers goalkeeper Heidi Gbotoe made a nice stop less than a minute into the game and 30 seconds later, came up big again. While she gave up a goal, she didn’t back down,

Lancaster Mennonite’s Rebecca Lane takes a shot against Greenwood during their District Three Class 1A field hockey semifinal game at West Perry Wednesday. Below, the Blazers’ Ellie Lefever passes the ball across the field. making five of her nine saves in the opening 15 minutes.

“She played out of her mind. She stepped up and made saves,” said Buckwalter. “She put it out there for us and that’s what we said today. We need to go out there and do this for your teammates. Even if you don’t think you have it in you, do it for your teammates. She did that today.”

Greenwood advanced to face Oley Valley in Saturday’s District Three championship game, while Lancaster Mennonite will play Boiling Springs in the third-place contest, also on Saturday.

Rolston added two more goals, both in the final 2:31 of the game. Buckwalter called the Wildcats senior the best player she’s seen this season.

“The way she can get that reverse chip off before you can blink an eye, I can’t wait to find out where she is playing in college. She’s fantastic,” the coach said.

Despite being down 2-0 early in the second quarter after Sydney Cameron scored off a corner, the Blazers never wavered. In fact, Lancaster Mennonite tilted the field in their favor in the third quarter, outshooting the Wildcats 4-1.

Rebecca Lane took a feed off a corner and blasted a shot that was kicked out by Greenwood keeper Lydia Miller, who then stoned Rachel Lane on the rebound.

A short while later, Miller dove across the goal mouth to thwart a scramble. Rebecca Lane got a clear shot off a corner, but it clanked off the goalpost with 2:15 left in the third.

Buckwalter said it was the among the best quarters her team was played all season.

“You watch game film and plan how are we going to face this team. At the end of the day at some point, we just have to come out and play our game,” she said. “What have we been practicing and what have we been working for.

“We have to play for us and I think every girl stepped out here ready to play and I loved it.”

Fleetwood 4, Garden Spot 3 (OT)

In the Class 2A consolation semifinals, visiting Garden Spot (14-7) is still alive for a PIAA berth despite the loss to Fleetwood.

The Tigers’ Casey Lynn Dewald scored her third goal of the game with 3:58 remaining in overtime for the win.

Melanie Esh, Erin Gonzalez and Elizabeth Kauffman scored goals and Bryna Kelly recorded six saves for the Spartans, who play Susquehannock on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Lower Dauphin in the seventh-place game.

Annville-Cleona 1, Littlestown 0 (SO)

At Palmyra, Annville-Cleona advanced to the Class 1A fifth-place game, winning 3-0 in the shootout victory over Littlestown.

Lily Sanchez, Tori Cisney and Danika Setlock scored the shootout goals for the Dutchmen.

Annville-Cleona will play Susquehanna Township for a spot in the PIAA championships at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Lower Dauphin.