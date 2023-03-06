Today's sports celeb birthday -- March 6

Mackenzie Allessie

Allessie, who was born in 2001, completed her collegiate field hockey career at Penn State in November. She scored scored 12 goals and added 18 assists in her final season to help the Nittany Lions reach the NCAA semifinals.

She earned All-America honors in each of her collegiate seasons. She was named first team All-America as a sophomore and junior, third team as a freshman and second team following he senior season.

She spent her freshman and sophomore seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Penn State. For he collegiate career, she scored 52 goals and tallied 40 assists.

A Donegal alum, she led the Indians to a state title in her senior season scoring 124 goals, a national single-season record, and compiling 28 assists.

She finished her scholastic career with 351 goals, a national record, which previously was 328.

In January of 2019, she was named to the U.S. national team as a high school senior, as a result of her performances with the Junior National team.