Before field hockey, before playing or coaching any sport, Nancy Stevens was a little girl who loved horses.

“I thought you could grow up and be a horse, and that’s what I wanted to do,’’ she said during a July interview. “I would gallop around.’’

Reality intervened. Stevens grew up - to 5-foot 4, 117 pounds - and has galloped through a life remarkable partly, but not only, for the fact that she’s the winningest coach in the history of college field hockey.

“To have worked with the people I’ve worked with, it’s just been a remarkable experience,’’ she said. “People who are passionate, filled with hope, … it was great to be around them.’’

Stevens played hockey at Manheim Central and West Chester University. She coached hockey and lacrosse at Penn State, Franklin & Marshall, Northwestern and famously, for 20 years, hockey only at Connecticut, where she retired (sort of) from a hall of fame career in 1979.

It was uncanny, how winning and excellence found Stevens, stuck to her, followed her around.

Her high school coach happened to be Julie Dickson, an all-American at West Chester, member of the U.S. national team, who played in the Olympics in 1980 and ‘84. The national team occasionally practiced in Manheim.

“Getting to see the national team practice, that’s when I was hooked’’ Stevens said. “We became USA field hockey fans.’’

When Stevens was a senior at West Chester, the Rams won the first of four straight

Division One national titles.

Stevens left Penn State in 1979, and the Nittany Lions won national championships in `1980 and ‘81.

After F&M, Stevens went to Northwestern, to become a head field hockey and assistant lacrosse coach.

“Coaching two sports was how it worked then, especially for women,’’ she said.

At various times in her career, she coached, or assistant-coached, badminton and indoor track, while also coaching field hockey and/or lacrosse.

“That’s what you could do then, and it wasn’t a bad thing,’’ she said.

Stevens ran the Northwestern hockey program from 1981-89. Three of the four NCAA final fours in school history, and four of the six Big Ten regular-season titles, came during her tenure.

(Trivia: Penn State AD Sandy Barbour was Stevens’ assistant for three years at Northwestern. Stevens’ time at West Chester as a student overlapped that of Geno Auriemma, UConn’s legendary women’s basketball coach, although they didn’t know each other.)

When the UConn head coaching job came open after the 1989 season, Stevens saw an opportunity to move closer to her family, follow another West Chester legend, departing coach Diane Wright, and, possibly, have a better chance to build a true national power.

Perhaps clinching the deal, UConn had a club polo team.

In Stevens’ 30 years, the Huskies won three national championships (2013, ’14 and ’17), made the NCAAs 24 times, reached the NCAA quarterfinals 18 times (including, in one stretch, 10 years in a row), and the Final Four 10 times.

Her teams won 19 Big East tournaments and 19 Big East regular season titles. She coached 50 first-team all-Americans and 11 members of the U.S. national team.

The Huskies did it with a distinctive style.

“A lot of good teams were, ‘Push-and-go-find,, let’s go as fast as we can,’ ’’ Stevens said. “I loved the way Spain played soccer - the small game. Passing, and build up slowly.’’

Stevens also allowed her players to help recruit and even coach.

“Our players were our best sales pitch,’’ she said. “I tried to crowd-source decision-making. I’d try to get (players) input on tactical situations.

“At one point, we had six (future) engineers on the team. I had to limit them to one question per practice.’’

"I'm always amazed at how consistently her teams have performed year in and year out," Auriemma said in a 2015 interview.

"When we are in the department head coaches’ meetings, I don't think there is anyone who has a better outlook or a more positive, caring approach about her players.’’

Stevens played as hard as she worked. She drove a Porsche and rode a titanium mountain bike. She has traveled the world, including horseback safari rides in Africa and tours of Iceland and New Zealand.

That may be why stepping away from coaching hasn’t been traumatic.

“I loved it,’’ she said. “It was an absolute privilege.’’

The final record is 700-189-24. She broke the wins mark in 2013, and her career winning percentage now is higher than it was then. The mark is finally now in jeopardy; North Carolina’s Karen Shelton, still active and having won the last three NCAAs, is at 692.

Stevens is now a volunteer assistant to her longtime assistant, Paul Caddy, now UConn’s head coach.

“I pretty much make sure he has seltzer water,’’ she said.

Maybe now she can finally go to race-driving school, or back to Botswana. There is definitely time for the sport/art of dressage, an intricate dance of performance and communication between a horse and its owner that Stevens, and her horse, work on together, five glorious times a week.