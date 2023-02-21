A Penn Manor Comet now runs Penn State’s field hockey program.

Lisa Bervinchak-Love was named the Nittany Lions’ sixth head coach Monday. She replaces Char Morett-Curtis, who retired last week after 39 seasons.

Bervinchak-Love had been an assistant for Morett-Curtis for 30 years, most recently with the title of associate head coach. Morett-Curtis will remain with Penn State athletics in an advisory role.

“I am truly blessed and honored to be the next head coach for Penn State Field Hockey,” Bervinchak-Love said.

“I want to thank (athletic director) Pat Kraft for giving me this opportunity and Char for all her support, mentoring and the friendship she has given me over the years.

Bervinchak-Love was the Intelligencer-Journal’s Female Athlete of the Year in 1984, and finished her high school career as Penn Manor’s leader in career and single-season scoring.

That was in field hockey. In basketball, she was second in the Lancaster-Lebanon League in scoring as senior. In track and field, she finished fifth in the state in the triple jump.

She was recruited to play hockey at Villanova, and transferred to Penn State after her freshman year. As a senior at Penn State, she was a team captain and all-American.

Then she began a teaching and coaching career in the Penn Manor School District.

“A few years later, searching for an assistant in 1993, I reached out to Lisa,” Morett-Curtiss said in a Penn State release.

“I knew that she would be an outstanding coach. Twenty-nine years, as a leader by my side, she has exceeded those expectations.’’

Bervinchak-Love is a through-and-through Penn Stater. Her husband, Steve Love, works for Penn State athletics, and their daughter, Kelsey Love, is a junior on the field hockey team.

Penn State went 17-4 last fall, shared the Big Ten championship, reached the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament, and produced four All-Americans.

One of them, senior mid Mackenzie Allessie, is from Donegal High School. Another Lancaster-Lebanon League product, junior Lauren Delgado (Garden Spot), was a backup to All-American goalkeeper Brie Barraco.

Delgado, who majors in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, is an academic All-American.

Another Donegal grad, former Penn State All-American Laura Gebhart, is the lone assistant on Bervinchak-Love’s current staff.