UNIVERSITY PARK — Lisa Bervinchak Love and Laura Gebhart have a lot in common.

Both were born and raised in Lancaster County; Bervinchak Love went to Penn Manor and Gebhart called Donegal home.

Both grew up in athletic families and played multiple sports in their youth, cutting their teeth on the streets, fields and courts around the greater Millersville and Mount Joy areas when they were kids.

Both ended up dominating on the field hockey pitch during their high school days, garnering multiple all-star honors and drawing plenty of recruiting interest along the way.

Both went on to play field hockey at Penn State, and both earned All-America honors representing the Nittany Lions.

And now this: Bervinchak Love and Gebhart, a couple of proud Lancaster County natives, are steering Penn State’s powerhouse field hockey program in the Big Ten.

After longtime Nittany Lions field hockey coach Char Morett-Curtiss retired this past winter, Bervinchak Love, an assistant under Morett-Curtiss for the past 29 years, was named the sixth skipper in Penn State program history on Feb. 20.

A little over a month later, on March 24, Penn State tabbed Gebhart as Bervinchak Love’s associate head coach.

“Sometimes it doesn’t seem real,” Bervinchak Love said. “Honestly, I have to shift my brain now, and remind myself that I’m the head coach.

Laura has to remind me all the time. It’s like a dream. I’m super-excited for the next chapter. Hopefully we can keep the tradition going.”

“To get to coach here,” she added, “is a gift.”

And now Bervinchak Love will do so with Gebhart as her top lieutenant. It wasn’t that long ago Bervinchak Love was recruiting Gebhart to come and play for Penn State.

Now, they’re coaching the squad.

“It’s funny to step back and think of it that way,” Gebhart said. “It’s a really unique situation.”

Tradition of success

Penn State is coming off a 17-4 season last fall, which included a shared Big Ten regular-season title and a trip to the NCAA Final Four. It was the Nittany Lions’ 23rd appearance in the NCAA tourney and third Final Four journey since Bervinchak Love joined the staff in 1994. She was part of seven Big Ten regular-season crowns and six conference tournament championships as Morett-Curtiss’ top assistant.

“I’ve always loved coaching at Penn State,” Bervinchak Love said. “I’m at a great university. I graduated from here. I’m in a great place for my kids to grow up. Char and I were best friends. It was easy going to work each day. And then we brought Laura on, and that made it even more fun.”

Bervinchak Love’s husband, Steve Love, also has Lancaster County ties, and their daughters, Taylor and Kelsey, are also athletically inclined. Taylor played basketball for Marymount University, while Kelsey followed her mom into field hockey; she’s on Penn State’s field hockey roster, along with a couple of former Lancaster-Lebanon League standouts: Donegal grad Mackenzie Allessie, a midfielder, and Garden Spot grad Lauren Delgado, a goalkeeper.

Allessie is a two-time U.S. National Team member, and she departed Donegal with an eye-popping 351 career prep goals. Delgado, meanwhile, was recently named to the U.S. Women’s National Indoor Development Team.

Gebhart took a longer route back to Penn State. But she’s thrilled to be in Happy Valley.

“I still pinch myself that this is what I get to do for a career,” Gebhart said. “Each step along the way has been a blessing for me. I never had any intentions of going to Penn State when I was younger. Then that happened. Coming out of college I didn’t expect to go into coaching. I started working in Lancaster, but I wanted to get back into field hockey.”

“I coached a little at Manheim Central, and that’s when I realized I missed it, and that this is what I needed to be doing. It hit me a few years out that this is what I wanted to be doing as a career.”

That got the ball rolling. Gebhart returned to the college ranks as an assistant coach at the University of Vermont before landing a gig as the head coach for Bryant University, a Division I program in Rhode Island.

Then Gebhart got a call from Morett-Curtiss about joining her staff at Penn State.

“That’s when everything kind of got flipped on its head,” Gebhart said. “But I couldn’t say no.”

Building a culture

Of course, Gebhart didn’t say no.

She landed back at Penn State, where she’s now associate head coach, and everything has come full circle. Her shared philosophy with Bervinchak Love: Stressing culture and hometown values to their student-athletes.

“A lot of the coaches in the L-L League back in my time were creating cultures within their teams,” Gebhart said. “You work hard. You work hard for your teammates. You were very team-oriented. I remember we had chips on our shoulders, and we wanted to prove ourselves. We wanted to establish Donegal field hockey and build that tradition.

“So, it’s been a continual kind of a journey for me. I’ve always wanted to keep learning and to keep growing. Penn State provides that for me. I want to learn from Char’s experiences and from (Lisa’s) experiences. Coming back here, I was so overwhelmed with how happy I felt.”

And it all started at Donegal, where Gebhart looked up to her parents, Dave and Crystal, and older sister Kirstin, who played field hockey at American University and went on to coach there and at Louisville. Her mom also coached youth field hockey — and played club hockey with Bervinchak Love — so Gebhart learned the game early on.

“What I’ve always been blown away by is the support I got at home,” Gebhart said. “I went to Penn State for my family and for my community. Coming here let a lot of people there be connected, and they’ve always supported me, which is incredibly humbling.”

Bervinchak Love is the fourth of James and Dolores Bervinchak’s six children. If you’re a Lancaster County sports fan, you might recognize some of her siblings: Brothers Jude and Greg coached sports at Hempfield, and sister Donna was a gymnastics standout who went on to compete for Northeastern University in Boston. The Bervinchak six were rounded out by sister Debbie and brother Kevin.

“We had a tight family, and we were always competing and having fun,” Bervinchak Love said. “I remember my dad had a stopwatch and he would time us out in the street while we all raced against each other. We always had a positive experience playing sports, and that’s always been such a big part of my life.”

Bervinchak Love said that she didn’t anticipate a career in coaching but that her upbringing prepared her for one. “I’m really happy that I went to Penn Manor and that I grew up in Lancaster County,” she said. “And now I get to represent them here at Penn State.”

With Gebhart at her side.

“This is a cool opportunity for us to build on the tradition that’s already been established here,” Gebhart said. “And now we can continue to build this program with a new generation of players and find ways to keep being successful in the Big Ten.”

With a hometown, Lancaster County kind of flair.

