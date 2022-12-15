Three Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey alumni were on the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s All-American teams earlier this week.

Mackenzie Allessie, a 2019 graduate of Donegal, wrapped up her career at Penn State with second-team All-American honors. She scored 12 goals and had 18 assists as a senior midfielder, bringing her Nittany Lion career totals to 21 and 30, respectively.

Allessie’s first two seasons were at Ohio State, where she had 31 goals and 10 assists, bringing her collegiate career amounts to 52 and 40, respectively. Allessie was first-team All-American as a sophomore and junior, and third team as a freshman, not a surprise for a player who scored 351 goals during her high school career.

She was 4-for-4 on penalty stroke conversions this year and four of her goals were game-winners. The most memorable of the winning goals was her double-overtime score off of her own rebound in a 1-0 win over Albany in the NCAA quarterfinals.

Her other game-winning goals were against Ohio State on Sept. 25, against Indiana on Oct. 2 and against another team that would reach the Final Four, Maryland.

Speaking of the Terps, Emma Deberdine was named third-team All-American. Deberdine, who was part of Penn Manor’s 28-0 state championship team from 2017, scored seven goals and had seven assists for Maryland in her senior season. She had a goal and an assist in the NCAA quarterfinals, a win over Syracuse.

She also had game-winning goals in the season opener on Aug. 26 against Drexel and Oct. 7 against Indiana. Deberdine finished her career with 23 goals and 23 assists.

There was nearly a match-up between the two All-Americans in the NCAA championship game. However, Allessie’s Penn State team lost 3-0 to North Carolina in the semifinals, while Deberdine’s Maryland squad fell to Northwestern 2-1 in the other semi.

Brooke Spezialletti was the only L-L alum to be named a Division III All-American, making it on to the third team. Spezialletti, a Penn Manor grad, was a defender for Alvernia this fall, tallying six goals and seven assists, along with one defensive save.

Her goal against Lebanon Valley Oct. 19 was a game-winner. She also picked up one goal against Kean during the ECAC playoffs, in what was the last game of her career. Spezialletti finished her career with the Golden Wolves with 10 goals and 16 assists.

Alvernia was 14-7 this year. Although not from an L-L school, one other athlete with local ties was named All-American in Division III: Franklin & Marshall’s Carolina Riley. The junior midfielder made second team after scoring four goals and tallying five assists this fall.

She had the game-winning goal in double-overtime against Muhlenberg on Oct. 26. The Malvern native has eight goals and seven assists in her career.

The Diplomats were 13-5 this season.

The NFHCA also announced its high school All-Americans, however, none were members of the L-L. All-American lists for Division II have not been released yet, as the Division II season ended later than Divisions I and III.