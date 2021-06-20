Like pretty much every other athlete in the Lancaster-Lebanon League at the end of last summer, Cocalico’s Hannah Custer wasn’t quite sure what she was stepping into.

The COVID-19 pandemic was raging, and schools were scrambling to figure out schedules and routines. Athletics were also very much up in the air. Would there be a fall season? Would teams play a full schedule? What about the playoffs? And those protocol lists sure were lengthy.

Turns out there was a fall season, albeit a truncated one, and high school athletics ended up making it to the finish line — miraculously — in mid-June. But it sure was a different school year.

“I definitely came into my senior year with some high hopes and goals,” Custer said, “but I never thought about doing any of this stuff.”

Custer’s list of stuff is simply jaw-dropping: She dominated in three sports, earning all-star honors in field hockey, basketball and lacrosse, serving as team captain for all three teams, while putting up jump-off-the-page stats and providing leadership skills aplenty while doing so.

For her electric efforts on the field hockey pitch, basketball court and lacrosse field in a tumultuous, unforgettable school year, Custer is the LNP Female Athlete of the Year.

“I had a high priority for my senior year,” Custer said. “And we were dealing with COVID, and not knowing if we’d have a next game or even a next practice. For me, it was all about leaving everything out there on the game field or the practice field — wherever we were — 24/7.

“Being a senior, I was going to give it everything I’ve got because I wasn’t ever going to play high school sports again for Cocalico. I was more confident in myself and I was able to get better in all three of my sports. I’ve had some great coaches along the way, and that also helped for sure. I think this year I wanted to show that all of my hard work and effort was going to pay off.”

It did, in droves. Try these accolades on for size:

In field hockey, Custer scored five goals and tacked on three assists, picking up second-team league all-star honors. In basketball, she averaged 16.8 points and was named Section Three MVP, after helping the Eagles win the section title. And in lacrosse, Custer scored a staggering, single-season program record 138 goals, leading Cocalico to the league finals and into the district semifinals.

She capped her lax career in style, earning league top-midfielder MVP and Central Pennsylvania All-American honors. Tack on the league’s prestigious A. Landis Brackbill student-athlete award, plus a National Honor Society nod, and it was a memorable senior year for Custer — in the classroom and especially in athletics, where she ripped up local fields and courts.

“Her intensity would only go up when the moments were more important,” Cocalico basketball coach Andrew Garrett said. “Hannah has a competitive itch that she’s always trying to scratch.”

Custer finished her basketball career with 955 points, and she started as a ninth-grader in all three of her sports and never came out of the lineup for four years. She will continue her academic and athletic careers at Richmond University, where she’ll play Division I lacrosse for the Spiders.

“In a tight game or a big game, she was our go-to player,” Cocalico lacrosse coach Courtney Reinhold said. “We knew that if we got Hannah the ball, she was going to do what she needed to do in order for us to be successful.”

All three of Custer’s prep coaches knew she was destined for greatness early on.

“We definitely kept an eye on Hannah in middle school,” Cocalico field hockey coach Brynn Gallagher said. “We knew then that she was going to be a star.”

A three-sport standout, it turned out.

“She’s just a phenomenal athlete and a phenomenal person,” Reinhold said. “She started leading right away as a freshman, and she was a force for us the last four years. It’s been great to watch her grow and learn in school and in sports.”

During the basketball season this past winter, Custer came up with big shot after big shot, and she made key defensive stops on a nightly basis, steering Cocalico to the league semifinals and district quarterfinals.

“After winning the section championship in basketball, that’s when all of this really started to hit me,” Custer said. “Not personally, but for the team. I was thinking that there was no way this was real. Same with lacrosse. We had such a great season. It didn’t feel real until it was over.”

All good things must come to an end, after all. But Custer is leaving one heck of a legacy in Denver.

“She’s somebody I’ll be talking about for years to come with our players here,” Garrett said. “Here’s what Hannah did or here’s what Hannah used to do. Her teammates always looked up to her and they were always ready to follow her. Everyone trusted her.”

To make plays. To be a leader. To come through in crunch time. And Custer delivered, time and time again — in every sport.

“You don’t see kids like this all the time,” Gallagher said. “Kids that play three sports and be so good at them — yet be so humble — and do well academically. The legacy she leaves here gives girls in all three programs an idea of what we want Cocalico sports to look like — whether they play three sports, two sports or just one.”

For Hannah Custer it was three. And she left an indelible mark in all of them.

