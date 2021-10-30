After her team carried play throughout much of regulation, without scoring, Penn Manor coach Rachel Suter knew that overtime could be dangerous when the Comets hosted Central York in Saturday’s District Three Class 3A field hockey quarterfinal in Millersville.

Suter also knew that anything can happen in a 7-on-7 extra session, especially when speed gets factored in.

Unfortunately for Penn Manor, something did happen.

Central York senior Victoria Whitehead corralled a long pass from Grace Harrold, got a step on a Comets' defender, made a quick move to her right and blasted a shot high into the goal with 4:13 left in the second overtime, giving the Panthers a 1-0 upset victory.

While her team worked on overtime situations this week, there was only so much they could do, and Whitehead’s rocket was unstoppable for Penn Manor standout keeper CC Charles.

“We had a whole week of practice. We practiced (overtime) three times and really focused on the key components of possession," Suter said. “With a player of her speed, you can’t really ever prepare. I can tell them she is fast, but until you see it ... She is one of the fastest girls we have seen all fall. It was an amazing shot.”

“I think when Grace got the ball, I knew I could make a run for her. She’s a really, really good distributor,” Whitehead said. “That’s where I hoped the shot would go. I’m not very good at that shot so I was hoping I would get it off.”

The sixth-seeded Panthers improved to 18-4-1 after taking out a second Lancaster-Lebanon League team during the week. The York-Adams champs opened the district tourney by knocking off Warwick 2-0 on Wednesday.

Central York will face No. 2 Cumberland Valley, which knocked off State College 3-0 on Saturday.

Third-seeded Penn Manor closed another great season with a 15-5 record.

Yet, it seemed as if the Comets would once again move on as they possessed the ball on offense for long stretches. Penn Manor held a 12-2 edge in corners for the game, including seven in the fourth quarter.

With so many chances through regulation a goal seemed inevitable, but it wasn’t to be.

“I am always hoping the next corner is the one,” Suter said. “I felt very confident in them. I thought we did a good job of keeping the morale high and having positive energy. Of course there is always the feeling of nervousness and the feeling you have to bury this that we maybe tensed up.”

Central York keeper Sydney Valdes made seven saves. The senior charged out of the net to stone Isabelle Thatcher early in the second quarter.

Valdes reached high to stop Riley Robinson's shot with eight minutes left in regulation, and two minutes later dove to keep another chance by Thatcher at bay.

The Panthers found life with a couple shots in the first overtime, with Charles standing tall.

“We were nervous about CC,” Whitehead said. “She’s a really good goalkeeper, and I wish her the best in whatever she is going to do. She will do great in college. Our team was definitely pumped up when we got the ball past her.”