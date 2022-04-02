In 1979, then-Warwick varsity field hockey coach Sandy Moyer had a situation. Her junior high coach had stepped down with three games left to play in the season.

Moyer approached Bob Derr, who was coaching wrestling and track at the time, and asked if he would step in, at least to finish the campaign.

“I said, ‘Me? I don’t know anything about field hockey,’” Derr recalled. “She said, ‘It’s only 10 days with three games left.’ She said she (would) write up lesson plans, little drafts of who had been playing.

“I asked, ‘Do I get paid? What the heck, I’ll do it.’ We met every morning at 7 a.m. about what I was going to do. When the 10 days were over, I was so amazed with the kids and so excited by how they came to practice every day.

“They made it fun for me and I thought, ‘This is a pretty good game.’ I asked, ‘Can I do this next year?’”

The rest was history.

An amazing history, at that.

After four years of successfully (35-3-2) coaching the Warriors’ junior high squad, Derr moved up to varsity. That’s when things really got good.

Derr, who was a physical education/health teacher at Warwick Middle School until retiring in 2007, went on to coach varsity field hockey for the next 39 seasons, winning 630 games and three PIAA championships in a Hall of Fame career.

Last month, Derr, 72, stepped down after 49 years of coaching and officiating various sports.

“I never expected I would go so long,” he said. “I just loved working with the girls.”

Warwick athletic director Ryan Landis, who ironically had Derr as a health teacher, has always been impressed with how Derr handles himself on the field and off.

“He is a true coach in the sense that it doesn’t matter what the score is. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is,” said Landis. “It doesn’t matter any of the other stuff, he simply just coaches his heart out. If you watch and they are losing a game 4-1 in the last two minutes, he is going to coach those last two minutes as if they are winning 1-0 in a state final.”

Learning the game

One thing Derr doesn’t do is something halfway. He knew that he needed to learn about the sport and quickly enrolled in a variety of camps and clinics over the years.

He even took to the field himself, traveling to Temple University to play men’s field hockey. He also participated in an adult rec league, although he was the only man.

“I wanted to play, and they said they didn't have men playing. I said, look at me, I’m 5-6. I said I will play on defense, stay in center-back. I won’t go in the circle,” Derr said. “I just wanted to get the best and most experience there is.”

Derr also made sure to keep up with the many changes the game saw over the years.

“Today’s game, the speed of it is much faster and the skills are so much better,” he said. “The quick start changed the game. Some of the changes made the game more exciting. The OT reduced players and one versus one I think is fantastic.”

Teaching the game

In addition to his coaching duties, Derr ran clinics around Lancaster County. He loved the game and wanted others to do the same.

“The impact of Bob Derr wasn’t just his Warwick teams,” Landis said. “There are kids that never played at Warwick that still benefited from Bob Derr.”

Derr’s wife, Kathy, said that another coach once asked her husband if he was worried about sharing secrets with players from other schools. He, of course, was not concerned.

“He was about getting as many kids as possible in Lancaster County involved,” Kathy Derr said. “He said, ‘you never give secrets away, you teach how to play.’ That was his goal: How do we make field hockey good in Lancaster County? That was all he cared about.”

That teaching of the game was passed down to countless former players, not only excelling on and off the field in college but going into coaching themselves.

Manheim Township coach Jess Shellenberger, who won two state championships at Donegal’s helm, was one of those who played for Derr at Warwick.

“He’s an amazing coach but an even better person. It’s an unbelievable honor to have been coached by him,” Shellenberger said. “You would struggle to find someone that had a negative experience being coached by Bob.

“It’s holding to a standard and setting the bar high. I loved that as an athlete and respected him so much. He’s like a father figure. You just know he loved you. That’s something I try to do with my athletes. I want them to know I care about them.”

High points

In addition to winning PIAA titles in 1987, 1999 and 2000, Derr’s teams won 14 Section Three championships, 11 Lancaster-Lebanon League crowns and six District Three titles.

He was named the National High School Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2000 and 2001.

That wasn’t the end of the accolades, as an induction into the National Field Hockey Association Hall of Fame followed in 2011.

That same year, Derr earned a spot in the Susquehanna Valley Chapter of the PA Sports Hall of Fame for his long career as a wrestling coach and as an official at the high school and collegiate levels.

In addition, he is in the District Three Wrestling, National Wrestling and PA Wrestling Coaches halls of fame.

For Derr, the high point was coaching his three children, daughters Danielle and Bree in field hockey and son Andy in track.

Danielle went on to play at Northern Illinois and Old Dominion, Bree at Michigan. Andy also went to Michigan as a javelin thrower.

The timing

Even if unexpected, both Bob and Kathy Derr knew the time was right, even if one more season at the helm would’ve meant 50 years of coaching student-athletes.

However, as Kathy Derr pointed out, the numbers made sense.

“Bob coached a total of 1,345 girls in field hockey, add one, three and 45 and it equals 49. Bob was born in 1949 and their eldest daughter was born 49 years ago.”

Still, it will be hard to imagine Warwick field hockey — and athletics — without Bob Derr.

At Warwick, we take the importance of female athletics very seriously,” Landis said. “It’s a big deal here and I don’t know if I could think of anyone that has done more for female student-athletes in our district.

“Think about all the girls, not just at Warwick, but beyond the community that he has enhanced their experience. It’s just remarkable.”

And yet, Derr did all of these things without ego.

“It’s almost hard to think that you win 600 games, all the state titles and all the other accolades and hall of fames, how does that not get to your head?” Landis asked. “He has always had such great respect for the game. It was never about him.”