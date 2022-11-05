MYERSTOWN — Annville-Cleona’s quest to reach the state field hockey playoffs came up a bit short on Saturday afternoon, as the Dutchmen dropped a 2-1 decision to Bishop McDevitt in the District Three Class 1A field hockey seventh-place game.

The Dutchmen (15-8) fell behind 1-0 in the first minute and 2-0 by the half. They never generated much offensive consistency until the third period, when they held the ball in the Crusaders’ defensive side for almost a solid six minutes.

“(McDevitt) played on their right-hand side for the whole first half and that hurt because that was their strong side and our weak side,” A-C head coach Carrie Gingrich said. “We talked at halftime about switching the action to our right-hand side and we did that.”

The shifting from one side of the field to the other did take McDevitt (16-6) out of the game offensively. The Crusaders had no shots and just one corner after halftime. But it still took a while before the Dutchmen saw any fruit of their labor.

On a corner play with 2:03 left in the third quarter, Grace Frances received the insert pass from Maggie McAteer and scored to pull A-C within 2-1.

However, that would be the Dutchmen’s only shot on goal, and the last of their four corners. Though A-C did get into the McDevitt circle multiple times in the fourth period and had the ball on the positive side of midfield for much of the quarter, they never lined up a tying shot.

McDevitt jumped ahead 60 seconds into the game on a goal by Ava Daly with an assist by Maddie Donmoyer.

“It probably did a little bit,” Gingrich said about taking the wind out of her team early. “We had been having trouble scoring in the playoffs. Then you’re fighting back the rest of the game instead of playing even.”

The Dutchmen opened the district playoffs with a 2-0 win over Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four rival Lancaster Mennonite but had suffered an 8-0 lost to Boiling Springs and a 6-0 loss to Greenwood to fall into the seventh-place contest.

The Crusaders increased their lead to 2-0 with 8:18 left in the second period. Daly scored again, putting the ball in from the left post after receiving the ball from Soniyah Hines.

McDevitt finished with three shots on goal and four corners. Crusader goalie Kalea Ferguson did not record a save.

Ava Wentling made one save in goal for A-C.

It was the second-straight season that the Dutchmen came up one goal short of the PIAA playoffs. Last year, when five Class 1A teams from District Three qualified, AC lost to Susquehanna Township in the fifth-place game 1-0. But unlike last year, this year’s squad did take the L-L 4 title.

“Winning the section is always a big accomplishment,” Gingrich said. “The only losses we had (in the regular season) were to schools bigger than us. And we’re a young team, primarily sophomores and juniors, so that’s encouraging.”