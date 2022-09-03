Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four field hockey may be the most interesting section in the league this year. Lancaster Mennonite has several players back from last year's section championship squad, which also was the only L-L team to qualify for states. But this year, they have to contend with Annville-Cleona, which was the runner-up in Section Three last season.

Annville-Cleona

Head coach: Carrie Gingrich

2021 record: 15-6

Returning starters: Grace Francis, junior forward (15 goals, 3 assists); Danika Setlock, sophomore midfielder (5 goals, 3 assists); Josie Clay, senior forward (10 goals).

Outlook: The Dutchmen finished third in L-L Section 3 two years ago and as runner-up last season. Now facing more schools its size, A-C hopes to push to the top of L-L Section Four, and to qualify for states, a tournament the Dutchmen were one game away from in 2021.

Lancaster Catholic

Head coach: Abby Henry

2021 record: 7-4

Returning starters/Outlook: No information from Lancaster Catholic was provided to LNP for this preview.

Lancaster Country Day

Head coach: Betsy Heim

2021 record: 2-12-1

Returning starters: Sydney Valen, senior forward; Olivia Flatt, senior midfielder; Genesis Meadows, senior defender; Ryan DeGreen, senior Ryan DeGreen; Margaret Heim, junior midfielder; Lilli King, junior midfielder; Evelyn Westbrook, junior midfielder; Amelia Woodard, junior defender; Nina Wiggins, sophomore midfielder.

Outlook: Though LCD had only a pair of wins last year, there is optimism for this season with nine starters returning. Among them are L-L Section Four first-team all-stars Meadows and DeGreen, so the defensive half of the field should be strong, DeGreen stopped 80 percent of shots last year. Heim, entering her 22nd season as head coach, said that the new configuration of Section Four may help her team compete this year.

Lancaster Mennonite

Head coach: Emily Lehman

2021 record: 18-5

Returning starters: Ellie Lefever, senior midfielder; Rachel Lane, senior forward; Charlize Ganse, senior defender; Hailey Nelson, junior forward; Lauren Thurber, senior defender; Samiya Krady, junior defender.

Outlook: "A great group of returners who know what it takes to be successful." That was how Lehman described the Blazers' strengths for this year. With six starters back from a L-L Section Four championship, state-quarterfinalist squad, it's hard to argue with her. Lehman particularly pointed out that the offensive side of the field has experience.

McCaskey

Head coach: Meagan Groff

2021 record: 5-11

Returning starters: Cindy Reyes, sophomore goalie; Anay Frey, senior midfielder (1 goal, 1 assist); Morgan Stauffer, senior midfielder (1 goal, 1 assist); Kamiah Wright, senior forward (1 goal); Kamyah Wright, senior defender; Sophie McGrann, senior defender (3 goals, 1 assist).

Outlook: Groff said the core of the Red Tornado team was committed to field hockey over the summer, and she hopes to carry over that enthusiasm to the autumn. Groff is also hoping to have some depth this season, as McCaskey has the most girls on the roster in her four years as head coach.

Northern Lebanon

Head coach: Noelle Almond

2021 record: 8-11

Returning starters: Kiera Anspach, junior midfielder; Scarlett Naum, junior forward; Taylor Klink, sophomore midfielder; Hope Ritchie, senior defender; Alex Spangler, sophomore midfielder; Madison Brewer, sophomore midfielder; Sadie Ostermayer, sophomore defender; Miya Neuman, junior forward.

Outlook: Despite a sub.-500 record, the Vikings were in the league and district playoffs in 2021. Perhaps that post-season experience will help an overall young team push for a section title this fall. Northern Lebanon has two junior goalies in Abby Clemson and Madelyn Schelhammer. Offensively, Arnold, a first-year head coach, wants to see the Vikings be more consistent on corner opportunities.