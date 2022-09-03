Ephrata and Donegal finished 1-2 in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two field hockey last year, and the Mounts and Indians probably enter 2022 as the favorites again. However, don't sleep on Manheim Central, which has a balanced scoring attack returning.

Cedar Crest

Head coach: Alicia Arnold

2021 record: 3-11

Returning starters: Danielle Schroll, junior forward (2 goals, 2 assists); Paige Bucher, senior midfielder (2 goals, 2 assists); Ashley Lamson, senior midfielder (3 goals, 1 assist); Sierra Margut, junior midfielder (3 goals, 1 assist); Hailey Newmaster, senior goalie; Reese Arnold, junior defender (3 defensive saves); Anna Moyer, junior defender (3 defensive saves).

Outlook: Though the Falcons have seven starters back, they also lost 11 graduates from last year, so they will be looking to have some new players step up. Among them are senior forward Hannah Klinger and sophomore midfielder Ava Schreier. Though coming off a three-win season, Arnold said that she saw strides in 2021 and has talked with the team about changing the culture of the program in the season ahead.

Donegal

Head coach: Gina Allessie

2021 record: 10-8-1

Returning starters: Jade Haines, senior midfielder (1 goal, 1 assist); Makayla Ober, senior forward (3 goals); Aaliyah Cannon, senior defender; Sarah Gainer, junior forward (2 goals, 2 assists); Hailey Hauck, junior forward (1 goal, 1 assist); Marie Gehman, junior midfielder.

Outlook: The Indians were qualifiers in both the L-L and District Three Class 2A playoffs last year and bring back two L-L second team all-stars in Haines and Gehman. Sophomore Ella Miller will be in goal for Donegal. Allessie said that she also has a solid freshman class coming up that could make an impact.

Elizabethtown

Head coach: Becky Brown

2021 record: 4-8-2

Returning starters: Mikaela Condran, junior midfielder; Piper Patrick, sophomore midfielder; Tessa Cronin, sophomore defender; Ella Stricker, sophomore midfielder; Addyson Ritter, junior defender; Lyla Fair, sophomore midfielder; Caitlin Steffie, senior forward; Reagan Flory, sophomore, midfielder.

Outlook: First-year head coach Brown was already an assistant in the Bears' program, so she is familiar with her eight returning starters. That experience and connection will be critical if Elizabethtown is to achieve its goal to enter the postseason. Senior Sydney Pope will be the goalie for the Bears.

Ephrata

Head coach: Joy Rice

2021 record: 14-7

Returning starters: Joanna Ehrhart, junior midfielder (6 goals, 11 assists); Bailey Oberholtzer, senior back; Claudia Pfautz, junior midfielder (11 goals, 4 assists); Lexi Kresge, junior back; Anna Commero, junior forward; Peyton Loose, junior back.

Outlook: The defending L-L Section Two champions bring some offensive punch back with Pfautz and Ehrhart. But many other players need some varsity-level seasoning. Rice said that about half of her team - all of the freshman and many of the sophomores - were on the junior high roster in 2021. Still, she said the goal remains to be competitive in the section and return to the district playoffs.

Lampeter-Strasburg

Head coach: Katrina Swarr

2021 record: 7-10

Returning starters: Tori Heiserman, senior forward (8 goals, 5 assists); Maggie Swarr, senior back (2 goals, 14 defensive saves); Marissa Rice, senior midfielder (4 goals, 7 assists); Ally Raub, senior midfielder (2 goals); Lyndi Wall, senior forward (3 goals, 3 assists); Kara Scranton, senior defender (1 assist, 9 defensive saves); Breigh Bauer, senior back (3 defensive saves).

Outlook: It would be hard to find a team with more returning experience than the Pioneers, who have 11 seniors back, eight of whom will be starting. Two of those upperclassmen will be getting time in net: Brooke Zuber and Olivia Heiser. Regardless of who is wearing the pads, they will have the help of a defense that cleared out 26 defensive saves last season. Offensively, Swarr said the key will be to convert more consistently on corner opportunities.

Manheim Central

Head coach: Morgan Briggs

2021 record: 9-9

Returning starters: Monica Herman, senior defender (1 goal, 1 assist); Kiley Hosler, junior midfielder (6 goals, 2 assists); Mikayla Appel, junior midfielder (5 goals, 4 assists); Ella Brubaker, sophomore midfielder (9 goals, 4 assists); Libby Urban, sophomore defender (2 goals, 2 assists).

Outlook: Briggs said the Barons will focus on executing the fundamentals consistently. Getting the basics down will likely pay off for Manheim Central, as the Barons were 17th in District Three Class 2A last year, with 16 teams qualifying for the postseason. Sophomore Laci Nelson will be the goalie.