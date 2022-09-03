Three of the five teams in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One field hockey were in the District Three Class 3A playoffs last year, so though Manheim Twp. enters as the defending section champ and Penn Manor as the defending league champ, there will be no easy path through this schedule in 2022.

Conestoga Valley

Head coach: Kelly Dearolf

2021 record: 8-10-1

Returning starters: Isabelle Miller, senior defender; Caroline Kulp, senior defender; Ellie Hershey, senior midfielder; Mikyla Rineer, senior forward; Sophia Livingston, senior midfielder; Alaine Culbert, senior forward.

Outlook: The Buckskins already have plenty of experience back with eight seniors, and they added even more experience with L-L All-Star defender Lily Good, a transfer from Lancaster Mennonite. Dearolf said that Conestoga Valley is hoping to break through to the league playoffs and will utilize its team speed to reach that goal. Livingston will be playing at NCAA Division I Kent next fall. Elizabeth Talley will be the goalie.

Hempfield

Head coach: Sara Brooks

2021 record: 9-7-1

Returning starters: Karly Bervinchak, junior forward (5 goals, 3 assists); Lily Kesser, senior forward; Krista Bervinchak, senior defender; Addy Miller, sophomore midfielder.

Outlook: The Black Knights are a young team this year, which will present some challenges as they face a tough Section One schedule. But Brooks is emphasizing improvement, and any improvement over last year may land Hempfield in the District playoffs, as they were 13th in the Class 3A power rankings, the top non-qualifier. Junior Paige Brosig will be in net for the Black Knights.

Manheim Township

Head coach: Jessica Shellenberger

2021 record: 13-7-1

Returning starters: Brenna Campagna, junior midfielder (9 goals, 6 assists); Brooke Weaver, sophomore midfielder (7 goals, 1 assist); Natalie Phillips, senior forward (1 goal, 5 assists); Elle Commerce, senior defender (3 goals, 1 assist).

Outlook: Manheim Township won Section One last season, and now has a new coach who knows all about winning in the postseason. Shellenberger coached at Donegal for 15 years, including the Indians' state championship campaigns of 2016 and 2018. She said that Manheim Township had good team speed and is "growing our hockey IQ daily." Junior Zoe Caloviras will be in goal for the Blue Streaks.

Penn Manor

Head coach: Rachel Suter

2021 record: 17-7

Returning starters: Liv Cox, senior midfielder (3 goals, 1 assist); Caity McGough, senior midfielder (3 goals, 2 assists); Jenna Haldeman, senior defender; Annie Bibus, senior defender (2 assists); Tristan Groff, junior midfielder (6 goals, 3 assists); Grace Gerner, junior midfielder (6 goals, 1 assist), Avery Bradburn, junior midfielder (2 goals, 5 assists); Isabelle Thatcher, junior forward (2 goals, 2 assists).

Outlook: The Comets are always in the mix for a section title and/or postseason championships, so last year's quarterfinal exit from the District Three Class 3A tournament was rather uncharacteristic. Don't expect that to become a new trend. There's plenty of talent to move Penn Manor back to the top, including NCAA Division I recruits McGough (Ball State) and Bibus (Lehigh).

Warwick

Head coach: Amanda Misselhorn

2021 record: 8-6

Returning starters: Faith Bollinger, senior forward (2 goals, 2 assists); Maddie Moline, junior forward (4 goals, 1 assist); Bridget Kline, senior midfielder (1 assist); Lauren Leister, senior midfielder (3 goals, 5 assists); Addy Zimmerman, sophomore midfielder (5 goals, 2 assists); Ally Sheppard, senior defender, Julia Barto, senior defender (4 assists); Mei Mei McGrath, senior defender; Paige Sheppard, senior goalie.

Outlook: Misselhorn is another first-year head coach in Section One, but like Shellenberger above, has no shortage of experience. Misselhorn has coached 10 years at Temple and four years at Indiana. One advantage the Warriors will have is in numbers, both in terms of 38 players in varsity and JV combined, and the nine returning starters listed above. Bollinger is a Millersville recruit, and Barto is an IUP recruit.