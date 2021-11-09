Messiah University senior forward Jennie Young (Ephrata) has been selected as the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Offensive Player of the Year, while Alvernia senior Brooke Spezialetti (Penn Manor) has been named the MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the year. Both Young and Spezialetti are all-MAC Commonwealth first-team selections as well. Meanwhile, Messiah goalie Catie Brubaker (Warwick) and Eastern University junior midfielder Lily White (Conestoga Valley) were named MAC Commonwealth second-team selections, and Messiah junior forward Makayla Malcolm (Lampeter-Strasburg) and senior defender Claire Myers (Hempfield) earned MAC Commonwealth honorable mentions. ...DeSales senior defender Olivia Witmer (Manheim Township) is an all-Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom second-team selection for the 2021 season.

Here are some notes on each of those players.

Young: Young led the MAC Commonwealth champion Falcons (16-2) in points (10) and assists (8), the latter being tied for the conference lead. Messiah will next face Stevens in a NCAA Division III first-round tournament game.

Spezialetti: Spezialetti finished the year with four goals, four assists, and a team-leading three defensive saves. She anchored a defense that allowed just 1.80 goals per game and finished the season with five shutouts.

Brubaker: Brubaker has been an integral part of a Messiah defense that allows just 1.06 goals/game, a conference-best mark. The junior goalkeeper has held opponents to 1.12 goals per game, leading all MAC Commonwealth goalkeepers. Brubaker has accumulated 39 saves with a 0.696 save percentage, recording seven-save games on two occasions this year.

Malcolm: The MAC Commonwealth Tournament Most Valuable Player, Malcolm leads the Falcons in goals (14) while contributing three penalty strokes.

Myers: Myers has contributed to the strong Falcon defense all season long as well, dishing out an assist in the MAC Commonwealth championship game last Saturday.

White: White scored two goals, both game-winners, and logged one assist. But she played a critical role in corner defense by leading the Eagles (3-15) with seven defensive saves.

Witmer: Witmer earned second-team honors for the third time in her career. A four-year starter on defense, Witmer has been the leader of a defense throughout her career. This season she had one assist and one defensive save for the Bulldogs (8-10).