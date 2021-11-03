The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference on Wednesday announced its all-conference teams for the 2021 field hockey season. The selections were determined by PSAC coaches.

Among them were five Lancaster-Lebanon League alums. Millersville junior forward Bri Harsh (Penn Manor) and senior midfielder Hannah Brown (Penn Manor) and East Stroudsburg senior back Hannah Barbush (Manheim Central) are all-conference first-team selections. Millersville midfielder Sol Ortiz-Kreider (Elizabethtown) is a second-team selection. And Shippensburg senior forward Adrienne McGarrigle (Warwick) is a third-team selection.

Additional information on each of those players below. The information is from press releases from each athletic office of the school on those players.

Harsh: Harsh is in the midst of one of the top offensive seasons in Millersville history. After Harsh played for Lock Haven in 2019, the 2021 season is her first with the Marauders. Harsh’s 14 goals rank fourth in the PSAC and are the fourth-most by a Marauder since 1984. She is also tied for sixth in the PSAC in assists and fourth in the league in points. Her 35 points is the third-highest in Millersville history.

Brown: Brown has totaled six goals and four assists for Millersville, ranking third on the team in goals, assists and points.

Ortiz-Kreider: Ortiz-Kreiner bounced back after missing two early games with an injury to total two goals and two assists while also playing a key role in the team's defensive efforts.

McGarrigle: earns her first All-PSAC classification after completing the regular season with four goals and five assists. Her 13 points rank fifth on the team in scoring, and she has produced at least one point in six games this season.

Barbush: Barbush is one of the two repeat all-conference performers during that span, as she was achieved second-team status in 2019. The Manheim, Pa. native has three goals and a team-high eight assists this season as well as four defensive saves. Barbush was named the PSAC Defensive Athlete of the Week on November 1. She has the fifth most assists in the PSAC and ranks tied for third in the conference and seventh nationally in defensive saves.

Conference playoffs: The PSAC tournament began Tuesday with the quarterfinals. Millersville advanced to Friday’s PSAC semifinals at top-seeded Shippensburg, while No. 3-seed West Chester will travel to No. 2-seed East Stroudsburg. The conference title game is slated for Sunday.