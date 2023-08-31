Garden Spot took the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three field hockey crown last year.

But although the Spartans have several players back, they haven’t started the season at full strength. The door may be open for Cocalico and Elco, both returning several players from a year ago.

Cocalico

Head coach: Kevin Hertzog

2022 record: 10-8-1

Returning starters: Ellie Myers (sr. F, 30 goals, 7 assists), Stella Chislom (sr. F, 1 goal), Natalie Brunick (jr. GK, 119 saves), Kyra Arment (jr. MF, 2 assists), Addi Musser (jr MF, 1 goal, 1 assist), Maggie Allan (jr. D), Olivia Mason (jr. F, 2 goals, 2 assists), Kayla Weider (jr. F, 1 goal, 2 assists), Izzy Rios (soph. MF, 5 goals, 7 assists).

Outlook: Myers is back after leading the league in scoring last year. Having a scorer like that surrounded by several other returning players should make Hertzog’s Eagles dangerous.

Elco

Head coach: Kelsey Thorley

2022 record: 10-8-1

Returning starters: Kylie Brown (sr. F, 11 goals, 3 assists), Addie Weiler (soph. F, 13 goals, 7 assists), Ayla Zwally (jr. MF, 1 goal, 4 assists), Kailen Hibshman (jr. MF, 10 goals, 4 assists), Makenna Haas (jr. D), Jordyn Fox (sr. D, 2 goals), Hailey Whitmoyer (sr. D), Yas Omar (sr. D), Aeryn Marks (jr. GK, 97 saves).

Outlook: The Raiders crept into the District Three Class 1A playoffs last year. They are bringing back a couple double-digit scorers in Brown and Weller along with last season’s goalie, Marks. Thorley said she feels there is more depth on the team this year as well, so a run at the section title is within reason.

Garden Spot

Head coach: Katy Eby

2022 record: 14-4

Returning starters: Emma Swatski (sr. MF, 5 goals, 5 assists), Mary Culbert (sr. F, 4 goals, 2 assists), Karis Mininger (sr. MF, 2 goals, 6 assists), Morgan Watt (jr. MF, 6 goals, 1 assist), Ali Sensenig (jr. F, 2 goals, 1 assist), Elise Krock (jr. MF, 1 assist), Sara Hoffman (sr. F), Kacey Miller (sr. GK, 48 saves, 21 GA).

Outlook: The Spartans have several starters back, but the absence of leading scorer Kylee Barshinger due to injury will be felt. Garden Spot should still be strong, but the door is open for other teams to push for first place.

Lebanon

Head coach: Emily Peters

2022 record: 1-17

Returning starters (statistics not provided): Zujuanlisse Figueroa (jr. MF), Sadrailyz Garcia (jr. D), Mya Gonzalez (jr. GK), Lindsey Cramer (jr. MF), Jadaesiah Hoskin (sr. F), Jayli Morales (sr. F), Juliet Perez (soph. F), Jezauni Hernandez (soph. D).

Outlook: Peters enters her first year as head coach after two years as an assistant. She has a few multi-year starters back in the lineup and hopes that the experience starts translating into more goals and victories.

Octorara

Head coach: Christina Ruth

2022 record: 7-9-1

Returning starters: Sydney Simonds (sr. GK), GiAnna Lambert (jr. F, 10 goals, 10 assists), Delany Amole (jr. MF, 3 goals, 4 assists).

Outlook: The Braves are a little thin on starting experience, but as the only Section Three team that beat Garden Spot last year, Ruth is hoping to build on that momentum to get Octorara on top of the standings.

Solanco

Head coach: Whitney Hawkins

2022 record: 4-13-1

Returning starters: Sadie Cook (sr. F, 11 goals, 1 assist), Becca Troutman (sr. MF, 3 goals, 5 assists), Kaitlyn Fulton (soph. MF, 3 goals, 2 assists), Caitlin Bennethum (jr. GK), Katie Weaver (sr. MF), Corrine Fault (soph. D).

Outlook: Nine seniors graduated last year, which is a lot of experience to replace, even if not all of them were starters. Still, Hawkins feels the Golden Mares can get back over .500 this fall.