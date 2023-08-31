Of all the sections in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Section One provided the most field hockey excitement a year ago. After Manheim Township edged Penn Manor for the section title, the Comets bounced back to win the league title over the Blue Streaks. Then both teams followed up with appearances in the District Three Class 3A semifinals and the state tournament.

Chances are that this success was not a one-year deal. Both teams have several starters back, and with a new coach in Warwick, there should be plenty of fun in this section again in 2023.

Conestoga Valley

Head coach: Kelly Dearolf

2022 record: 10-9

Returning starters (statistics not provided): Elizabeth Talley (sr GK), Regan Hershey (sr MF), Danae Ulrich (sr MF), Ellen Buckwalter (so D), Emily Lapp (so F).

Outlook: Dearolf is stressing improvement for the Buckskins, which may be a hard thing to do in terms of wins and losses as the only Class 2A team in Section One. However, if the level of play improves, Conestoga Valley may be able to jump from district qualifier to state qualifier when it plays smaller schools in the postseason.

Hempfield

Head coach: Sara Brooks

2022 record: 1-15

Returning starters (statistics not provided): Paige Brosig (sr. GK), Karly Bervinchak (sr. F), Addy Miller (jr. MF), Megan Woratayla (jr. D), Kenzie Younes (jr. D), Laken Dennis (soph. MF), Nikholina Conrad (soph. D).

Outlook: It’s not all about winning, but still, no one wants to repeat a one-win season. Brooks has eight starters returning and is hoping that a more experienced lineup can lead to a more enjoyable campaign. Talia Leber (fr. MF) should also get some playing time as the Knights try to move up in the standings.

Manheim Township

Head coach: Jessica Shellenberger

2022 record: 18-6

Returning starters: Teagan Byler (jr. F, 5 goals, 7 assists), Brenna Campagna (sr. MF, 7 goals, 8 assists), Calli Campagna (sr. F, 8 goals, 4 assists), Zoe Caloviras (sr. GK, 121 saves, 22 goals allowed), Gracie Clawson (jr. MF, 3 goals), Sarah Ebersole (jr. F, 5 goals, 7 assists), Rhylee Givens (soph. MF, 5 goals, 6 assists), Rose Montgomery (jr. F, 2 goals, 3 assists), Nia Moutis (sr. MF, 9 goals, 1 assist), Brooke Weaver (jr. MF, 15 goals, 5 assists).

Outlook: If Manheim Township is going to add a fourth all-time section title trophy — or any other kind of trophy for the first time — to its case, this is as good as an opportunity as its going to get. The only L-L team to get a state playoff win last year has several experienced starters back and can sub at a handful of positions with scarcely a drop in talent. Newcomers Addison Landis (soph. D), Cami Schwartz (soph. MF), Oly Sponaugle (soph. MF) and Julia Weaver (fr. MF) will likely make an impact quickly.

Penn Manor

Head coach: Rachel Suter

2022 record: 16-5

Returning starters: Tristan Groff (sr. MF, 14 goals, 14 assists), Avery Bradburn (sr. F, 15 goals, 11 assists), Grace Gerner (sr. MF, 6 goals, 4 assists), Izzy Thatcher (sr. F, 11 goals, 5 assists), Liv Clark (sr. D), Adeline Arkhurst (sr. GK, 90 saves), Liz Bustillo (jr. F, 14 goals, 9 assists), Joelle Kroesen (soph. D, 1 goal, 1 assist), Morgan Hook (soph. D, 1 goal, 2 assists), Chloe Hook (soph. F, 7 goals, 2 assists).

Outlook: Like Manheim Township, Penn Manor enters 2023 with winning experience. Several players return from a team that won the L-L title last fall, and Groff is an early contender for the best player in the league this year. Groff was National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Pennsylvania second team. The Comets will take on all challengers: In addition to looking forward to facing the section rival Blue Streaks on Sept. 27 and Oct. 11, they got a big one out out of the way early. Penn Manor played PIAA Class 2A champion Mechanicsburg on Aug. 31 — and came up with a 3-1 victory. The Comets will also face state runner-up Palmyra on Oct. 13.

Warwick

Head coach: Ron Stief

2022 record: 9-9

Returning starters (statistics not provided): Maddie Moline (sr. F), Karys Craver (soph. MF), Addy Zimmerman (jr. MF), Hailee Adams (jr. MF), Calli Martin (soph. MF).

Outlook: In his first year as the head coach, Stief takes over a team that was middle-of-the-road in the regular season but did come within one game of the state tournament. There’s a fair amount of turnover in the starting lineup, so the new starting 11 must gel quickly to contend with Penn Manor and Manheim Township.