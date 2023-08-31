Team for team, the field hockey squads of Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two are returning as many starters as anyone.

On the one hand, that’s a good sign for defending champion Manheim Central, which is looking not just for a repeat but for returns to leagues, districts, and states. On the other hand, several of the Barons’ section rivals bring back enough experienced players of their own to challenge the Barons.

Cedar Crest

Head coach: Alicia Arnold

2022 record: 3-15

Returning starters (statistics not provided): Danielle Schroll (sr. F), Sierra Margut (sr. MF), Anna Moyer (sr. MF), Ava Schreier (jr. MF), Grace LaBarbera (jr. D), Kate Poorman (soph. D).

Outlook: About half the starters from last year graduated, but Arnold is optimistic for this season because of the chemistry that exists between the returnees and a large freshman class that is getting its first crack at Section Two.

Donegal

Head coach: Gina Allessie

2022 record: 7-11

Returning starters: Marie Gehman (sr. MF, 4 goals, 3 assists), Sarah Gainer (sr. F, 6 goals), Hailey Houck (sr. F, 2 assists), Kate Page (soph. MF, 2 goals, 2 assists), Natalie Colwell (sr. D, 3 goals, 1 assist), Ruth Myers (jr. MF, 4 goals, 1 assist), Ella Miller (jr. GK, 58 saves).

Outlook: Like Cedar Crest, Donegal has about half of its starters back and is looking to improve. The differences are that Allessie’s squad is improving from a better record to start with, and the next generation getting some playing time is comprised of sophomores who already have some senior high experience.

Elizabethtown

Head coach: Becky Brown

2022 record: 11-7-1

Returning starters: Mikaela Condran (sr. F, 20 goals, 8 assists), Piper Patrick (jr. MF, 3 goals, 4 assists), Kendra Griffie (jr. MF, 8 goals, 1 assist), Reagan Flory (jr. F, 8 goals, 6 assists), Lyla Fair (jr. MF, 3 goals, 2 assists), Ella Stricker (jr. MF), Tessa Cronin (jr. D), Faith Musser (jr. D), Addyson Ritter (sr. D).

Outlook: The Bears’ strength is found in its team speed. Elizabethtown will look to transition from defense to offense quickly, a strategy that helped Condran, Griffie and Flory become dangerous threats in the scoring circle a year ago.

Ephrata

Head coach: Joy Rice

2022 record: 12-7-1

Returning starters (Statistics not provided): Anna Commero (sr. F), Joanna Ehrhart (sr. MF), Lexi Kresge (sr. D), Peyton Loose (sr. D), Claudia Pfautz (sr. MF), Hannah Poppolis (sr. GK), Ashley Rogers (sr. F), Lucia Yoder (jr. F), Alise Althouse (jr. F), Megan Schnettler (jr. F), Maria McCracken (soph. MF), Campbell Shelley (soph. F).

Outlook: Just about everyone with starting experience is back for Rice, who said that all her returning starters have good field vision. For a Mounts team that came within a win (twice) of reaching states last year, any improvement by just a few of those starters could make for a long postseason run in October.

Lampeter-Strasburg

Head coach: Sami Snyder

2022 record: 9-8-1

Returning starters: Marissa Rice (sr. MF, 8 goals, 3 assists), Mackenzie Westlund (jr. MF, 2 goals), Audrey O’Neil (sr. MF), Kiera Knapp (sr. MF), Natalie Eichelberger (sr. MF).

Outlook: Coach Katrina Swarr retired, so Snyder has stepped up after being an assistant for the last three years. She hopes to reap the rewards of a leadership program she has run with the players — both in terms of improved leadership within the team and better results on the scoreboard.

Manheim Central

Head coach: Morgan Briggs

2022 record: 15-7-1

Returning starters: Cali Inthavongsa (so F, 8 goals, 2 assists), Paige Garner (so MF, 6 goals, 2 assists), Mikayla Appel (sr F, 11 goals, 4 assists), Kiley Hosler (sr MF, 5 goals, 3 assists), Anna Bosch (sr MF, 4 goals, 6 assists), Sarah Forry (sr MF, 1 goal, 1 assists), Sarah Hondru (sr MF, 1 goal, 1 assist), Ella Brubaker (jr MF, 5 goals, 11 assists), Emmy Weaver (sr D), Libby Urban (jr D, 5 goals, 4 assists), Laci Nelson (jr GK, 130 saves, 21 Goals allowed).

Outlook: Briggs is hoping that the Barons can make another deep run into the postseason, maybe even deeper than last year’s foray that ended in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A tournament. With six returnees with five or more goals last year, plus Nelson back in goal, Manheim Central is probably the favorite in its quest to repeat as L-L Section 2 champs.