Annville-Cleona and Lancaster Mennonite finished 1-2 in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four field hockey last year.

The talent is there for it to happen again, though there is also talent at Lancaster Country Day to make a push at the usual contenders.

Annville-Cleona

Head coach: Carrie Gingrich

2022 record: 15-7

Returning starters: Grace Francis (sr. MF, 19 goals, 2 assists), Ashlyn Shaak (sr. D), Ainsley Sellers (sr. MF), Tori Cisney (jr. MF, 6 goals 6 assists), Kendall Cooper (jr. F, 8 goals, 3 assists), Danika Setlock (jr. MF, 5 goals, 10 assists), Ava Hoover (jr. D).

Outlook: Gingrich’s goals for the Dutchmen are straightforward — to win Section Four and qualify for both PIAA Class 1A districts and states. The first two they did last year, but A-C was one win short of states last season. With seven starters back, the Dutchmen have the potential to take that next step, though much will depend on their new goalkeeper, sophomore Savannah Kleinfelter.

Lancaster Catholic

Head coach: Rich Hinnenkamp

2022 record: 1-17

Returning starters (statistics not provided): Christal Billes (sr.), Kyra Francis (sr.), Savannah Lamison (sr.).

Outlook: This looks like a transition year for the Crusaders, with Hinnenkamp stepping out of the athletic director position and into the head coaching role. Lancaster Catholic only has 14 total players, so success may be measured more by drumming up interest in the team for future years.

Lancaster Country Day

Head coach: Betsy Heim

2022 record: 10-8-1

Returning starters: Anna Fisher (soph. MF, 19 goals, 7 assists), Nina Wiggins (jr. MF), Margaret Heim (sr. MF, 7 goals, 6 assists), Lilli King (sr. D), Eveylyn Westbrook (sr. F, 4 goals, 1 assist), Amelia Woodard (sr. D).

Outlook: Lancaster Country Day will have to utilize its team speed to take advantage of the scoring touch of Fisher. Heim is in her 23rd season as head coach, and perhaps her longevity will be rewarded with postseason play.

Lancaster Mennonite

Head coach: Emily Lehman

2022 record: 12-5-2

Returning starters: Hailey Nelson (sr. F, 15 goals, 9 assists), Gilany Marrero (sr. F, 8 goals 1 assist), Aubrey Thurber (soph. F, 1 goal, 3 assists), Bria Nyveldt (sr. D), Samiya Krady (sr. MF), Alice Miller (sr. D), Ava Glick (sr. GK, 52 saves).

Outlook: Now in her second year as head coach, Lehman guided the Blazers to second place in Section Four and an opening-round loss in the District Three Class 1A playoffs last fall. In both cases, they fell a little short against A-C. Contending this year will depend on finding the players to fill in the spots left open from graduation.

McCaskey

Head coach: Meagan Groff

2022 record: 11-6-1

Returning starters: Lotte Frey (jr. F, 9 goals), Cindy Reyes (jr. GK, 55 saves).

Outlook: Nearly the whole starting lineup for the Tornadoes graduated, so Groff must fill positions and get the new starters to gel quickly. Reyes will be the key to keeping the defense together as players adjust to their new assignments.

Northern Lebanon

Head coach: Ronda Sowers

2022 record: 2-11-1

Returning starters: Abby Clemon (sr. GK, 100 saves), Kiera Anspach (sr. MF), Scarlett Naum (sr. F), Miya Neuman (sr. F), Madison Brewer (jr. MF), Taylor Klink (jr. MF), Alex Spangler (jr. MF), Rylee Snyder (jr. MF), Sadie Ostermayer (jr. D).

Outlook: The Vikings are looking to be strong on the defensive half of the field, especially with Clemon in the cage a couple of underclassmen stepping up into defensive back roles. Still, Sowers’ team must improve on last year’s total of seven goals scored to make that defensive work pay off.