The Pennsylvania High School Field Hockey Coaches Association announced its state all-star teams Wednesday morning and 17 Lancaster-Lebanon League players made the lists.

It was no surprise that both Penn Manor and Manheim Township were leading the way in Class 3A.

The Comets, winners of the L-L title, had Annie Bibus (4 goals, 1 assist) and Tristan Groff (13 goals, 14 assists) on the first team, Cait McGough (9 goals, 15 assists) on the second team and Grace Gerner (6 goals, 4 assists) among the honorable mentions.

The Blue Streaks, who split the L-L Section One title with the Comets and were the only L-L team to reach the state quarterfinals, had Brenna Campagna (7 goals, 8 assists, 1 defensive save) on first team, and both Zoe Caloviras (0.814 GAA, 14 shutouts) and Brooke Weaver (15 goals, 5 assists, 3 defensive saves) on second team.

Class 2A

Six L-L squads put at least one player on the Class 2A all-star list.

Sophia Livingston landed on the first team for Conestoga Valley, with teammate Mikyla Rineer making second team.

For Manheim Central, which made the state playoffs this season, Kiley Hosler (5 goals, 3 assists) was on first team and Ella Brubaker (5 goals, 11 assists) was an honorable mention.

Maggie Swarr (3 goals, 3 assists, 10 defensive saves), captain of Lampeter-Strasburg's squad, was also on first team.

Garden Spot’s Melanie Esh (22 goals, 17 assists) was given second-team honors. Esh finished her career with 101 points.

Ephrata had two honorable mentions: Joanna Ehrhart (2 goals, 2 assists) and Hannah Popolis (1.4 GAA, 9 shutouts).

Ellie Myers (30 goals, 7 assists) of Cocalico was also on the honorable mention list.

Class 1A

The only L-L athlete on the 1A all-star list was Lancaster Mennonite’s Ellie Lefever (14 goals, 9 assists).

Academic honors

In addition to recognizing the athletes’ prowess on the field, the PHSFH-CA acknowledged the top teams and individuals in the classroom. Cedar Crest, Conestoga Valley, Elco, Ephrata, Garden Spot, Lampeter- Strasburg, Lancaster Mennonite, Manheim Township and Penn Manor were all among those receive the Team GPA award.

The following individuals were also honored for their individual GPAs.

Cedar Crest: Reese Arnold, Ashley Lamson, Sierra Margut, Anna Moyer.

Conestoga Valley: Alaina Culbert, Elliotte Hershey, Regan Hershey, Caroline Kulp, Sophia Livingston, Isabelle Miller, Mikyla Rineer, Danae Ulrich.

Donegal: Alessia Archer, Aaliyah Cannon, Natalie Colwell, Maddy Eichelberger, Sarah Gainer, Marie Gehman, Jade Hanes, Hailey Hauck, Esther Myers, Makayla Ober, Henry Weiser.

Elco: Leah Bradnick, Riley Braun, Megan Hauck, Chloe Heft, Jordyn Fox, Catie Kleinfelter, Victoria Sanchez, Kinsey Boyer, Danielle Geyer.

Ephrata: Ashley Rogers, Anna Commero, Joanna Ehrhart, Alexis Kresge, Peyton Loose, Bailey Oberholtzer, Claudia Pfautz.

Garden Spot: Kylee Barshinger, Mary Culbert, Melanie Esh, Paula Fluegel, Erin Hamer, Sara Hoffman, Lauren Horning, Ryleigh Libell, Lacey McCalicher, Mikayla Mellinger, Maica Mesana, Kasey Miller, Karis Mininger, Keira Steiner, Emma Swatski.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Breigh Bauer, Natalie Eichelberger, Kayla Fuller, Tori Heiserman, Kiera Knapp, Olivia Leed, Audrey O’Neil, Ally Raub, Marissa Rice, Kara Scranton, Maggie Swarr, Brooke Zuber, Avery Brown.

Lancaster Mennonite: Charlize Ganse, Ava Glick, Samiya Krady, Rachel Lane, Ellie Lefever, Gilany Marrero, Alice Miller, Hailey Nelson, Lauren Thurber.

Manheim Central: Anna Bosch, Hannah Bost, Sarah Forry, Sarah Hondru, Kiley Hosler, Loghan Shelly.

Manheim Township: Aubrey Barotti, Brenna Campagna, Calli Campagna, Elle Commerce, Abigail Labezius, Brenna McIntyre, Natalie Phillips, Francesca Rossini, Summer Strauss.

Penn Manor: Adeline Arkhurst, Anne Bibus, Avery Bradburn, Liv Cox, Grace Gerner, Tristan Groff, Jenna Haldeman, Cait McGough.