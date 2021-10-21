Eleven Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey teams have qualified for District THree postseason action. Of those, ten teams will be in first-round action Wednesday, with another getting a first-round bye.

Those matchups are listed below.

District 3-3A: In Wednesday’s first round, No. 9 seed Ephrata will play at No. 8 Dallastown at 7 p.m., No. 10 State College will play at No. 7 Manheim Township at 4 p.m., No. 11 Warwick will play at No. 6 Central York at 7 p.m.. Third-seeded Penn Manor earned a first-round bye, and will play in the quarterfinals Oct. 30, hosting the winner of Central York vs. Warwick, at Comet Field.

District 3-3A bracket

District 3-2A: The 2A tournament is a 16-team tournament, with first-round action slated for Wednesday. Thirteenth-seeded Elco will play at No. 4-seed Mechanicsburg at 7 p.m., No. 12-seed Conestoga Valley at No. 5-seed Susquehannock at 4 p.m., No. 10-seed Donegal will play at No. 7-seed Garden Spot at 7 p.m.

District 3-2A bracket

District 3-1A: The 1A tournament is a 14-team bracket, with the first-round action slated for Wednesday. Wednesday matchups include the following: No. 14-seed Bishop McDevitt at No. 3-seed Lancaster Mennonite at 7 p.m., No. 13 Northern Lebanon at No. 4 Boiling Springs at 7 p.m., No. 11 Biglerville vs. No. 6 Annville-Cleona, at Palmyra High School at 4 p.m.

District 3-1A bracket