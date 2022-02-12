There were no screaming fans, cheerleaders or pep bands. The winning margin was decided by less than one-sixteenth of an inch as the judges used magnifying glasses and precision measuring devices to decide the scores. Then tiebreakers were applied.

Six groups of eight made the trek from the cafeteria at Conestoga Valley High School on Saturday morning. Their destination was the school’s basement shooting range and two targets that would determine the Lancaster-Lebanon League rifle championships, both team and individual.

The team completion, decided by each club’s top five scores, held true to form. Undefeated regular-season champ Elizabethtown (14-0) held off regular-season runner up Manheim Central (12-2) by a 993-991 margin. Garden Spot (10-4) was again third, posting 988.

Three shooters tallied perfect score 200’s, with the winner decided by the number of perfect centers. Two of them were Bears. Elizabethtown senior Rachel Broomell captured the gold with four bull’s-eyes. Her teammate Branden Rain was second with one. Governor Mifflin’s Dadyen Melander was third.

“A lot of times, it’s just the mental state I’m in. We call it ‘The Zone,’” Broomell explained. “That’s kind of what makes it a good target, even more than the score for me.”

The top 10 earned medals and all scored 199 or more. Manheim Central freshman Kyria Martin was fourth (199, 3 centers). Her senior teammate Ellie McCabe (199, 3) was fifth. The Barons’ run continued as Nate Sauder (199, 2) was sixth. Seventh went to Ephrata junior Ava Howard (199, 1). Eighth place was Jack Werner (199, 0) of Garden Spot.

Repeating wasn’t in the cards for Manheim Central senior Anna Haldeman. The two-time defending champion shot an excellent 199 with no centers to finish ninth. The Spartans’ Leksi Bender took the final medal spot (199, 0).

“I was kind of anxious,” Broomell added. I placed third my sophomore year. I was absolutely amazed at how I did and how everybody else on our team did.”

The 2021-22 All-Stars, who had the highest averages over a minimum of 12 matches, was also announced. The difference between No. 1 and No. 10 was a scant three-quarters of a point. Tiebreakers came down to the 13th and 14th matches, for those who shot them.

There was another three-way tie at the top. Governor Mifflin junior James Gossert, along with Bender and Haldeman, all averaged 99.5. Gossert won the tiebreak by shooting 98 in the 13th match to capture the “Sharpshooter” plaque. Bender shot 97 in her 13th for second. Haldeman only shot 12 matches. She finished third.

“What I like to focus on first is the sighters,” Gossert said. “For me, it’s the most important thing. You want to get started out strong, so that you can continue that for the entire target.”

The remainder of the All-Stars were Broomell (99.33), Rain (99.17), Megan Kowalick (Wilson, 99.08), Luke Turner (E-Town, 98.83), McCabe (98.83), Kyle Lloyd (E-Town, 98.83) and Sauder (98.75).

“My confidence was pretty high,” Gossert added. “I was told my average for the season a couple of days ago, so I knew my ability to shoot.”

Governor Mifflin was awarded the team sportsmanship award.

Plaques were also presented for the top three teams in the L-L Pairs Tournament, held Feb. 5 with electronic scoring at Palmyra Sportsman Association in Annville.

Haldeman and McCabe took the title (415.7) in the “A” or veterans division. Broomell and Emily Bonsal (Elizabethtown, 413.3) were second. Turner and Lloyd (Elizabethtown, 412.2) took the bronze.

Ephrata’s Adelaide Faccio and Nathan Buehler (404.9) won the “B” or rookies division. Calista Bryant and Kylie Mummau (Elizabethtown, 401.9) were second. Wilson’s Catherine Wolf and Emily Shugar (400.7) were third.