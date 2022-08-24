Elco’s new turf field will be officially christened for the first time Friday night when the Raiders football team hosts West York in a season-opener.

Field hockey, boys soccer and girls soccer will also open their seasons in the days to follow on the new turf field that will provide relief and many advantages to the school’s athletic programs.

“Field hockey never played in the stadium and have been on grass,” Elco assistant athletic director Adam Zurick said. “Any field hockey team that pretty much plays on grass anymore is at a disadvantage because the game is so much faster on turf. Plus, for all those sports (football, field hockey, soccer), we will have the ability to host district playoff games through semifinal rounds now. Whereas in the past we had to play elsewhere because you had to have turf for playoffs. …The other advantage is not having to cancel because of rain.”

And general wear and tear on a field that was previously grass is now no longer a concern.

The estimated cost of the project is $1,083,940, according to January board meeting minutes.

Whether it be practices or games for junior varsity or varsity, Zurich anticipates the turf field being in use nearly every day this fall, “from the end of the school day to the end of the night.”

That leaves nine Lancaster-Lebanon-League facilities with grass fields in their stadiums: Annville-Cleona, Cocalico, Columbia, Elizabethtown, McCaskey, Northern Lebanon and Octorara.

Elco’s new turf field is one of several projects involving athletic facilities recently completed or ongoing across the L-L League.

Elsewhere, Penn Manor finally has a new weight room and auxiliary gymnasium after going without either the last three years, part of the $100 million four-year long construction and renovation project to the high school.

“This has been a struggle,” Penn Manor football coach John Brubaker said of going without a traditional weight room. “We started in storage lockers, trailers that we pulled stuff out and used stuff outside. …then there’s a fieldhouse over by our practice field. The whole bottom of the fieldhouse is storage, we had a temporary weight room set up in there since late spring. …we had a dad that stepped up, too, who has a nice facility at a home nearby that our kids utilized.”

“Now,” Penn Manor senior football lineman Jordan Martin said of the new weight room. “To have this is really nice.”

Two other pressing items of note are the construction of new fieldhouses at the stadiums of Northern Lebanon and Warwick. Both projects have impacted fall sports schedules.

At Warwick, its new fieldhouse at the Grosh Field complex will provide locker rooms, an athletic training room and additional storage. It’s part of a $10.2 million project that also includes a new secondary turf field next to the stadium and upgrades to the adjacent parking lot

The fieldhouse project is anticipated to be completed in the spring. While the Warwick soccer and field hockey programs will still be able to play all their home games in the stadium, the football team will not due to limited seating capacity.

“That’s a supply-chain issue because we are awaiting portable bleachers,” new Warwick athletic director Earl Hazel said.

The football team plays on the road the first three weeks. It will host a home-opener and homecoming game Week Four vs. Conestoga Valley. Beyond that, there are ongoing negotiations to possibly play Warwick’s Week 10 game against Governor Mifflin at a neutral site.

Meanwhile, up in Fredericksburg, a new fieldhouse is under construction that will include locker rooms and a concession stand. It’s the second half of a two-year, $8 million project that also included upgrades to the soccer fields (turf, lights, seating). The project has only impacted one game thus far: Northern Lebanon football season-opener will now be played at Pine Grove.

“Otherwise, we plan to move forward accordingly with the completion of the project and our home athletic events,” Northern Lebanon athletic director Scott Kyper said.

Other projects of note across the L-L League:

Cocalico is getting new lighting and upgrades to the sound systems at the high school’s main gymnasium, auxiliary gymnasium, wrestling room, weight room, locker rooms and athletic training office.

Conestoga Valley resurfaced its track and will eventually have a gymnasium at the new middle school that’s currently under construction, a project that also calls for three new grass fields at the middle school campus. Two of CV’s varsity grass soccer fields are also being renovated.

Columbia is having its baseball field refurbished. Garden Spot had the hardwood floor in its old gymnasium resurfaced. Lancaster Mennonite had its main turf field (for soccer and field hockey) resurfaced. Lancaster Country Day resurfaced its tennis courts. Solanco received updates to the scoreboards at the field hockey, soccer and baseball fields, in addition to those inside the gymnasiums at both middle schools and the old gymnasium at the high school.

Other places involving potential athletic facilities updates or projects that could be approved by school boards in the near future are: Annville-Cleona, Ephrata, Lebanon, Manheim Township and McCaskey. Speaking of which, Octorara currently has a company undergoing a study of potential upgrades to the school’s outdoor athletic facilities.