Lampeter-Strasburg vs Elco-District 3 4A Football Final
Buy Now

Elco Athletic Director Doug Bohannon, hugs his son Braden Bohannon, after recieving his runner-up medal in the PIAA District 3 4A Championship game at Lampeter-Strasburg High School Friday Nov. 13, 2020. Lampeter-Strasburg won 20-3.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

District Three Chairman, PIAA Board of Directors member and Elco High School athletic director Doug Bohannon has retired, he confirmed Friday.

Bohannon, 55, is accepting a position as Director of Golf at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall.

“I was planning to get 35 years, but this fell in my lap,’’ Bohannon said. “I wasn’t planning it. It feels like a little intervention. There were a lot of things pointing toward trying something new.’’

Bohannon has taught at Elco for 32 years, been athletic director there for 25, spent 21 years on the District Three committee, spent three years as President of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, and nine years on the PIAA Board of Directors.

“I guess I did a lot of stuff,’’ he said.

Bohannon informed the Elco administration of his decision last week. The Elco school board got the news at an executive session Monday, and he informed Elco’s coaches and then the District Three committee in Zoom calls Tuesday.

Searches for his successors have not yet formally begun.

End of an era at Elco: Longtime girls basketball coach Ashli Shay tenders resignation after 12 seasons on Raiders' bench
A shot clock in Pennsylvania high school basketball? There's talk, at least [column]
Lampeter-Strasburg grad Braedon Karpathios signs with San Diego Padres

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next