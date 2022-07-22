District Three Chairman, PIAA Board of Directors member and Elco High School athletic director Doug Bohannon has retired, he confirmed Friday.

Bohannon, 55, is accepting a position as Director of Golf at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall.

“I was planning to get 35 years, but this fell in my lap,’’ Bohannon said. “I wasn’t planning it. It feels like a little intervention. There were a lot of things pointing toward trying something new.’’

Bohannon has taught at Elco for 32 years, been athletic director there for 25, spent 21 years on the District Three committee, spent three years as President of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, and nine years on the PIAA Board of Directors.

“I guess I did a lot of stuff,’’ he said.

Bohannon informed the Elco administration of his decision last week. The Elco school board got the news at an executive session Monday, and he informed Elco’s coaches and then the District Three committee in Zoom calls Tuesday.

Searches for his successors have not yet formally begun.