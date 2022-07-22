District Three Chairman, PIAA Board of Directors member and Elco High School Athletic Director Doug Bohannon has retired, he confirmed Friday.

Bohannon, 55, is accepting a position as Director of Golf at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall.

“I was planning to get 35 years, but this fell in my lap,’’ Bohannon said. “I wasn’t planning it. It feels a little like an intervention. There were a lot of things pointing toward trying something new.’’

Bohannon has taught at Elco for 32 years, been athletic director there for 25, spent 21 years on the District Three committee, spent three years as President of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, and 10 years on the PIAA Board of Directors.

“I guess I did a lot of stuff,’’ he said.

One of the more remarkable things he did was teach, for his entire tenure at Elco. Lancaster-Lebanon League and District Three Executive Director Ron Kennedy said that’s very rare and ought to be rarer.

“In this day and age, every school should have a full-time AD,’’ Kennedy said. “It’s the biggest job in the school, certainly the longest hours, and with the highest public profile. It’s gotten much, much more difficult in the last 10-15 years.’’

In that sense, Bohannon is seen as a marvel by many of his colleagues.

“His organizational skills are unmatched,’’ Kennedy said. “His work ethic is unmatched. He was never afraid to speak his mind, but he knew the right time to do it.’’

Bohannon, who is an Elco graduate, admitted the grind has been wearing him down.

“The 80-hour weeks get to you after a while,’’ he said. “I’ve had unbelievable support from my family, my two kids, my parents. Especially my wife (Stephanie). She has really run the show.

“No way this would have been possible without that. A lot of people told me, ‘You’ll know when it’s time. I feel like it’s time.’’

Directors of Golf are customarily club pro golfers, which Bohannon emphatically isn’t. But he has worked part-time at Iron Valley, a public course that is looking more for a big-picture manager than a guy to give golf lessons.

“I’ll be running the operation, hiring and firing, overseeing,’’ he said. “I think it’ll be less stressful.

“I like golf, I like being around positive people, and this will be a very positive environment. As an AD, you deal with a lot of negatives.’’

Bohannon informed the Elco administration of his decision last week. The Elco school board got the news at an executive session Monday, and he informed Elco’s coaches and then the District Three committee in Zoom calls Tuesday.

Searches for his successors have not yet formally begun.

The Vice-Chair of District Three is Cumberland Valley AD Mike Craig, it has been customary, but not automatic, for the Vice-Chair to step up when the Chairman’s job has been open.

District Three gets three representatives on the PIAA Board of Directors. Those have been Bohannon, Clair and Lower Dauphin AD Doug Bitting.

The re-shuffling will likely take place at the next District Three committee meeting, Aug. 8, at which Bohannon will be in attendance.