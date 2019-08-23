Riding an outstanding defensive effort, Hempfield overcame three turnovers and a game-high 11 penalties for a 26-3 nonleague win over Dallastown on Friday night in Landisville.
After the game, Black Knights head coach Ron Zeiber told his team he thought it was one of the best defensive efforts he has seen as a coach.
"They were just being very aggressive, a lot of black jerseys where the football was, and we were tackling well," he said. "One big play on us late in the game but other than that they (Dallastown) were having to pound the ball and work to try and get something."
Hempfield starting quarterback Colin Peters, who cramped up and didn't return to the game in the fourth quarter, had almost 200 yards of total offense. Peters carried the ball 14 times for 70 yards and was 11 for 17 for 127 yards and a touchdown — a 40-yard strike to David Almodovar in the third quarter to lift Hempfield to a 19-3 lead.
Turning point: Hempfield's Tanner Hess (16 carries, 87 yards) had touchdown runs of 7 and 8 yards to cap back-to-back drives in the second quarter as the Black Knights took a 12-3 lead.
Star of the game: Luke Miller had a game-high 126 yards and was responsible for the longest play from scrimmage on the night — a 79-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Key statistic: Hempfield scored touchdowns on two of its five possessions inside the red zone. After converting on their first two chances, the Black Knights saw second-half opportunities end with an incomplete pass, missed field goal and interception. Add in the missed extra point and failed two-point conversion in the first half and the Black Knights probably left at least 19 points on the field.
Quotable: "We have to get mentally strong in those situations and have that switch when you get in the red zone to amp it up a little bit more. You can't be in that situation 3 times and not score," Zeiber said.
Up next: Hempfield visits Manheim Central for a Section On and Two crossover game on Friday.