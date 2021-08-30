Alyssa Fedorshak has graduated from Ephrata High School and is now studying at Penn State University. Graham Thomas has gradated from Penn Manor and is now running and studying at Temple University. They were last year’s cross country champions of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls and boys races, respectively. Several other top runners from 2020 are now onto college, too.

As a result, new faces look to ascend the throne of L-L cross country dominance in 2021. The first regular season date for many teams is this Friday. The first league meets are scheduled for Sept. 7.

With that in mind, here are four things to keep an on this running season…

1.Top returning girls runners: Of the runners that placed in the top-25 in last year’s league championship meet, eighteen are returning in 2021. Some names expected to be near the top are Manheim Township sophomore Ava Shirk (placed third at the L-L championship, 14th at District 3-3A championship), Warwick sophomore Ella Hartel (sixth at the L-L championship, thirteenth at the District 3-3A championship, 33rd at PIAA 3A championship), Hempfield sophomore Ella Wolfe (seventh at the L-L championship, 21st at District 3-3A championship), McCaskey sophomore Isabella Shertzer placed eighth at the L-L championship and Annville-Cleona senior Braetan Peters (two-sport fall student-athlete who placed 24th at last year’s L-L championship before winning the District 3-1A crown and placing 21st at the PIAA 1A championship).

2. Top returning boys runners: Of last year’s top-25 finishers at the league championship, seventeen return. Some names expected to be near the top are Hempfield junior Aidan Hodge (second at 2020 L-L championship, fourth at the 2020 District 3-3A championship, sixth at 2020 PIAA 3A championship), Manheim Township senior Tyler Stevens (fourth at L-L championship, fifteenth at District 3-3A championship, 20th at PIAA 3A championship), Cedar Crest senior Ryan Wolfe (fifth at L-L championship, thirteenth at District 3-3A championship, 33rd at the PIAA 3A championship), McCaskey junior Ben Blough (11th at L-L championship) and Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore Colin Whitaker (13th at L-L championship, third at District 3-2A championship, 12th at PIAA 2A championship).

3. Section One: On the girls side, McCaskey is the defending L-L Section One champ. But Arielle Breuninger (fifth at L-L championship, fourth at District 3-3A championship, PIAA 3A qualifier) has since graduated and is now running at the University of Pennsylvania. Still, McCaskey has a lot of pieces that point to the Red Tornado again contending for the Section One throne, with challenges from Cedar Crest, Manheim Township and Warwick). ...On the boys side, Hempfield is the defending L-L Section One champ. And the Black Knights are loaded, to the point of not only being the team to beat in the league, but also in District 3-3A, with the talent to potentially challenge for a state crown. Keep an eye on Cedar Crest, Manheim Township McCaskey to make some noise.

4. Section Two: On the girls side, Donegal is the defending L-L Section Two champ. But on paper, this section is essentially wide open. At this point, L-S appears to be the early favorite, but keep an eye on Annville-Cleona, Lancaster Catholic and Manheim Central. ...On the boys side, L-S is the defending Secton Two champion. Like Hempfield in Section One, the Pioneers are overflowing with talent, aiming to challenge the Knights for league supremacy in early October then go after the District 3-2A throne and beyond. Donegal, Elco and Lancaster Catholic will likely battle for the runner-up slot.