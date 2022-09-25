Several Lancaster-Lebanon League runners had standout performances in the PIAA Foundation XC Invitational in Hershey over the weekend.

Being that this is the same course where the PIAA championship races will be held in November, this annual event is often popular as a potential preview as to what to expect at season’s end.

A recap of top results from L-L runners is below.

Boys 3A: Hempfield senior Aidan Hodge placed fourth in 16:12, followed shortly thereafter by teammate Joseph Fahrney (seventh, 16:20). In the teams standings, Manheim Township finished second, led by sophomore Cole Stevens (12th, 16:44). Hempfield finished third, just 11 points behind the Blue Streaks. Results.

Boys 2A: Lampeter-Strasburg junior Colin Whitaker was the runner-up in the Class 2A race, finishing in 16 minutes, 5 seconds. L-S placed fourth as a team. Results.

Boys 1A: Annville-Cleona sophomore Landon Hostetter (10th, 17:30) was the top L-L finisher in the boys Class 1A race. The Dutchmen finished ninth as a team. Results.

Girls 3A: McCaskey junior Isabella Shertzer (17th, 19:47) was the top L-L finisher in the girls Class 3A race. Manheim Township was the top L-L team finisher, placing seventh. Results.

Girls 2A: Pequea Valley freshman Aubrey Ressler (16th, 20:29) continued her impressive rookie campaign as the top L-L finisher in the girls 2A race. Donegal was the top team finisher, placing ninth, with the Indians led by sophomore Kathryn Fernald (25th, 20:51). Results.