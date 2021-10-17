The high school cross country postseason starts Tuesday with the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship meets at Ephrata Middle School. The girls title race is slated for a 4 p.m. start and the boys race will follow at 4:45 p.m.

Both of last year’s individual winners have since graduated. As a result, we’ll have new faces atop the throne Tuesday.

Here’s a look at what to anticipate.

Girls: You’re going to be hearing the following names for awhile since all are sophomores: McCaskey’s Isabella Shertzer, Hempfield’s Ella Wolfe, Manheim Township’s Ava Shirk and Warwick’s Ella Hartel.

All four will likely be in a pack at the front of Tuesday’s L-L girls championship race, alongside McCaskey junior Milana Breuninger, Annville-Cleona senior Braetan Peters and Lancaster Mennonite’s Clair Thomas.

Shertzer is unbeaten this season, which includes league victories over Shirk, Hartel and Wolfe, each coming by winning margins of 15 to 19 seconds. In other league meets, Wolfe and Hartel separately beat Shirk, while Wolfe and Hartel have yet to go head-to-head.

Speaking to LNP|LancasterOnline last Tuesday after her league regular season finale win at Cedar Crest, Shirk said of Shertzer, Wolfe and Hartel, “I know they’re very strong runners. But we’re all pretty similar so I’m excited to see how it plays out. But I’m determined to beat them.”

Peters and Thomas are both Section Two runners. Peters is the defending District 3-1A girls champ who won four of five league races in the regular season, with the lone runner-up finish being to Thomas on Sept. 21.

Section One champ Manheim Township, Section One runner-up Warwick, Section Two champ Manheim Central, Section Two runner-up Donegal and Section Two third-place team Lampeter-Strasburg all have a legitimate shot at the league’s team crown.

Boys: Hempfield junior Aidan Hodge enters Tuesday with a target on his back. Rightly so, as he was the runner-up at this event a year ago, before going on to place fourth at the District 3-3A meet and sixth at the PIAA 3A meet.

So far this season, Hodge went a perfect 5-0 in league meets and picked up other wins at the Unionville 2-mile Bash on Sept. 11 and Lehigh University’s Paul Short Run on Oct. 1. He placed fifth among some of the state’s best at the Carlisle Invitational on Sept. 25.

Among challengers to Hodge at Tuesday’s league meet will be Lebanon senior Caleb Hershey, Manheim Township senior Tyler Stevens, Cedar Crest seniors Ryan Wolfe and Luke Hinegardner, Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore Colin Whitaker and McCaskey junior Ben Blough.

“I love the league meet,” Stevens told LNP|LancasterOnline after his regular season finale win at Cedar Crest. “I’ve been strategizing for it since summer time. ...just run with the pack, see how everything happens and in my race I’ll make some gametime decisions.”

As far as team title contenders, there should be an entertaining battle between Section One champ Hempfield and Section Two champ Lampeter-Strasburg. The Black Knights (3A) and Pioneers (2A) both have a shot at District Three crowns later in the month and should be racing at the state meet in November. Section One runner-up Manheim Township and Section Two runner-up Annville-Cleona will also be in the mix.

District 3 qualification: Also on the line Tuesday are spots at the District Three championships. Qualification standards are as follows. ...

Class 3A boys: top six teams plus the additional 24 runners who are not on qualifying teams.

Class 2A boys: top four teams plus the additional 14 runners who are not on qualifying teams.

Class 1A boys: All runners are eligible to attend District 3-1A meet. For the L-L, this applies only to Columbia.

Class 3A girls: top seven teams plus the additional 21 runners who are not on qualifying teams.

Class 2A girls: top three teams plus the additional nine runners who are not on qualifying teams.

Class 1A girls: All runners are eligible to attend District 3-1A meet. For the L-L, this applies to Annville-Cleona and Columbia.