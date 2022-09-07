Below are some news and notables from Tuesday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country openers.

Boys individual winners: Hempfield’s Aidan Hodge (16:19 at Hempfield), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Colin Whitaker (16:38 at L-S), Manheim Township’s Adam Kingston (16:48 at Manheim Township), Octorara’s Finley Reynolds (17:45, at Octorara), Annville-Cleona’s Landon Hostetter (18:01 at Elco), Elizabethtown’s Jackson Kay (18:08 at Garden Spot), Lebanon’s Ramon Urena (18:12 at Lebanon), Donegal’s Dylan Lenhart (19:06, at Cocalico), Lancaster Mennonite’s Tim Kelly (18:30, at Pequea Valley).

All results from Tuesday's L-L cross country openers

Boys section races: In Section One, Hempfield is your favorite here, with a possible challenge from Manheim Township. Both are 2-0 through Week One. …Section Two: Defending section champ L-S is 2-0. So is Donegal. …Section Three: The Annville-Cleona and Octorara boys and girls entered this fall as section favorites. Both are 2-0. A-C will host Octorara this Tuesday, at a special start time during the day (12:45 p.m. boys, 1:15 girls) so students can come out and cheer on the Dutchmen.

L-L cross country standings

Boys notables: Hodge and Whitaker entered 2022 as the top-two runners in the L-L. Manheim Township’s Cole Stevens, the younger brother of former MT runner and current LSU runner Tyler Stevens, challenged Hodge in long-distance events on the track last spring, and thus hopes to carry that over to cross country this fall. However, Stevens was the runner-up to teammate Kingston on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Hempfield’s Joseph Fahrney was the runner-up to Hodge, the teammates running alongside each other for much of the way in Landisville. That’s quite a handful of talented runners.

Girls individual winners: McCaskey’s Milana Breuninger (19:31, at Hempfield), Cedar Crest’s Eliana Schneider (19:36 at Manheim Township), Pequea Valley’s Aubrey Ressler (20:08, at PV), Ephrata’s Madison Kimmel (20:28, at Lampeter-Strasburg), Elizabethtown’s Ali Fink (20:52, at Garden Spot), Octorara’s Mya Trotty (22:11 at Octorara), Annville-Cleona’s Makenzie Stellmach (22:14, at Elco), Conestoga Valley’s Seana Dougherty (22:23, at Lebanon).

Girls section races: McCaskey and Manheim Township entered as the Section One favorites, and both are 2-0. …Section Two: Check Ephrata into the mix alongside Donegal (2-0), E-town (1-0) and L-S (1-1). The Mountaineers edged L-S, 23-33. E-town will host Donegal and Ephrata on Tuesday. …Section Three: Same deal as the boys (see above).

Girls notes: You can’t get much closer scores in a tri-team meet than that in the girls race at Landisville, with McCaskey edging Hempfield by a point and Warwick by 10 points. McCaskey had three of the top four finishers and four in the top 14, Hempfield had five in the top 15, Warwick six in the top 11. …Quite a debut for a pair of freshmen: Cedar Crest’s Eliana Schneider, who won at Manheim Township (beating MT’s Ava Shirk and Elena Barrall, who were Nos. 2 and 3 in last year’s league championship race) and Pequea Valley’s Aubrey Ressler, who won at Lancaster Mennonite (edging LM’s Claire Thomas, who was eighth at last year’s District Three Class 2A race). Ressler also placed second in the freshman/sophomore girls race at Hershey’s Run For the Chocolate last Saturday. Speaking of which, Shertzer and Breuninger were Nos. 2 and 3 in the junior/senior girls Chocolate race.

Upcoming weekend meets: At least seven L-L programs will be in action across three different events Saturday: CV, Elco and Lebanon are at the Lebanon Valley College Invite, Pequea Valley and Warwick at the PTXC at Kutztown, and Hempfield and Octorara will be in the Unionville Two-Mile Bash - also at Unionville: Haverford senior Patrick Lawson and Unionville senior Aryan Abbaraju, who were Nos. 16 and 17 at last year's PIAA Class 3A championship race, just ahead of Hodge (20th).