Here are some news and notables coming out of the meets from Tuesday in what was Week Two of competition. Next week is a bye week before the last two league regular season dates on the calendar (Sept. 27, Oct. 4).

Also below is an updated look at the league standings, followed by a listing of the several L-L teams set to compete at a big non-league invite this Saturday at Big Spring, held essentially to help runners get familiar with the course that will be the site of next month’s District Three championship races.

Boys individual winners from Tuesday: Hempfield senior Aidan Hodge (season league win, 16:42, at Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon), Annville-Cleona sophomore Landon Hostetter (second league win of season, 16:58, at A-C vs. Octorara), Manheim Township sophomore Cole Stevens (first league win, 17:09, at Warwick), Elizabethtown sophomore Jaycen Conrad (first league win, 17:11, at E-town vs. Donegal, Ephrata), Elco senior Landon Brubaker (first league win, 17:56, at Lancaster Mennonite vs. Northern Lebanon), Penn Manor junior Kaleb Kabakjian (first league win, 17:59, at Conestoga Valley vs. McCaskey), Columbia sophomore Matthew McNair (first league win, 18:00, at Lancaster Catholic vs. Pequea Valley), Lampeter-Strasburg junior Luke Smith (first league win, 18:02, at L-S vs. Manheim Central), Solanco senior Anthony Solis-Morales (first league win, 18.43, at Solanco vs. Cocalico, Garden Spot).

Girls individual winners: Ephrata senior Madison Kimmel (second league win, 19:41, at E-town vs. Donegal), Cedar Crest freshman Eliana Schneider (19:43, at Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Hempfield), Pequea Valley freshman Aubrey Ressler (second league win, 20:27, at Lancaster Catholic vs. Columbia), Manheim Township sophomore Elena Barrall (second league win, 20:54, at Warwick), Octorara sophomore Mya Trotty (second league win, 21:17, at A-C), L-S freshman Merin Kauffman (first league win of career, 21:17, at L-S vs. MC), McCaskey (Lancaster Country Day) senior Milana Breuninger (second league win of career, 21:32, at CV vs PM), Lancaster Mennonite junior Claire Thomas (first league win, 21:52 at LM vs. Elco, Northern Lebanon), Solanco senior Emma Baxter (first league win, 22:23, at Solanco vs. Cocalico, GS).

Elizabethtown, Annville-Cleona boys, girls cross country win to stay atop L-L League section standings

Standings: We’ll start in boys. In boys L-L Section One, Hempfield (4-0), Manheim Township (3-0) and CV (3-0) are all unbeaten. The Blue Streaks will host the Black Knights and the Buckskins on Sept. 27. In Section Two, L-S (3-0) and E-town (3-0) are unbeaten. The Pioneers will host the Bears (and Cocalico) on Sept. 27. A-C (3-0) is atop Section Three.

In girls, L-L Section One is led by McCaskey (4-0) and Manheim Township (3-0), followed closely by Cedar Crest (3-1). The Red Tornado will host the Falcons on Sept. 27 and compete against the Blue Streaks (at Lebanon) on Oct. 4. E-town (3-0) is atop Section Two but should get a challenge at L-S (2-1) on Sept. 27. A-C (3-0) is atop Section Three.

L-L League cross country standings

Coming up: At least 15 L-L teams are scheduled to compete in the Ben Bloser Bulldog Invitational at Big Spring: Annville-Cleona, Cedar Crest, Cocalico, Columbia, Donegal, Elizabethtown, Garden Spot, Hempfield, McCaskey, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Mennonite, Manheim Central, Northern Lebanon, Pequea Valley.