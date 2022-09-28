Section crowns are coming into focus after Tuesday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country races, the penultimate date of L-L regular season dual meets.

Thus, section titles will be decided in the upcoming regular season finales across the league Tuesday. Below is an update on where those section races stand, followed by a recap of individual winners from Week Three of dual meets.

Boys section leaders, coming up: Section leaders are Hempfield (6-0, Section One), Lampeter-Strasburg (5-0, Section Two) and Annville-Cleona (5-0, Section Three). …The Black Knights should wrap up the Section One crown when it hosts Penn Manor (1-5) next week. Ditto for the Dutchmen in Section Three when they faces Lancaster Mennonite (3-2) at Lancaster Catholic (2-3). Meanwhile, the Pioneers will be tested against Donegal (4-1), with the Indians entering in a two-way second-place tie with Elizabethtown (4-1). As a result, there’s a chance at a potential tri-section championship in Section Two.

Girls section leaders, coming up: Section leaders are Manheim Township (6-0, Section One), E-town (5-0, Section Two) and A-C (5-0, Section Three). … The Blue Streaks will be tested against McCaskey (4-1) at Lebanon next week, as the Red Tornado enter in a two-way, second-place tie with Cedar Crest (4-1). The Bears should wrap up the Section Two crown when it faces Manheim Central (2-3) at Solanco (2-3). Ditto for the Dutchmen in Section Three when they face Lancaster Mennonite (0-4) at Lancaster Catholic (2-3).

L-L cross country standings

Boys :

Week Three individual L-L winners, listed in fastest, descending times…

Hempfield senior Aidan Hodge (third league win of season, 15:55)

Lampeter-Strasburg junior Colin Whitaker (second league win, 15:59)

Annville-Cleona sophomore Landon Hostetter (second league win, 17:08)

Octorara senior Finley Reynolds (second league win, 17:10)

Penn Manor junior Kaleb Kabakjian (second league win, 17:13)

Ephrata sophomore Cayden Landis (first league win, 17:56)

Solanco junior Wyatt Tomison (first league win, 17:58)

Cedar Crest junior Ben Causak (first league win, 18:10)

Elco senior Landon Brubaker (second league win, 18:20)

Cross country: Hempfield boys, Manheim Township girls sweep to take over first place atop L-L League Section 1

Girls :

Week Three individual L-L winners, listed in fastest, descending times…

Manheim Township sophomore Elena Barrall (third league win, 19:39)

Pequea Valley freshman Aubrey Ressler (third league win, 19:51)

McCaskey junior Isabella Shertzer (first league win, 20:01)

Donegal freshman Molly Myers (second league win, 20:09)

Elizabethtown senior Jordan DiRisio (first league win, 20:11)

Ephrata senior Madison Kimmel (third league win, 20:32)

Warwick senior Grace Rudder (first league win, 20:53)

Octorara sophomore Mya Trotty (third league win, 21:14)

Elco senior Isabel Zwally (first league win, 21:35)

Full results from Week 3 L-L cross country races