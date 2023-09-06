Elizabeth Shertzer admits she has unfinished business when it comes to her cross country career.

The senior standout from McCaskey is a two-time Lancaster-Lebanon League champion, but for whatever reason hasn’t had the greatest of luck at the PIAA Championships.

“Honestly, that course is a tough one, and every single cross country season, I have a pretty good year up to leagues,” Shertzer said. “Then postseason, district and state doesn’t go well for me. Either I’m injured or don’t have the right mindset.”

“All the mileage, I feel gets to me,” she added. “But this year, instead of focusing as much as I do on individual meets and leagues, I need to remember I need to stay healthy and focus on the postseason.”

Making that even more bizarre, it’s the exact opposite of what she has done in the spring. Last track season, Shertzer was part of a record-breaking 1,600-meter relay team that took first at state and was third in the 800. In 2022, she was part of two relays that brought home medals.

Shertzer jokes it is some kind of curse, but also admits track is her favorite sport.

“Track is definitely my love sport, so it is a little hard to go away from the 800 and 400, which I love and am best at, to 5k and 3k,” Shertzer added. “But I have done it before and know I can do it again.”

In her first race this year, a 3k at the Warrior Invitational on Aug. 26 at Warwick, Shertzer clocked an 11:25.25 and took 15th.

She did that after spending her morning taking the SATs. Leading up to the meet, Shertzer was also easing into things, taking tutoring classes for the testing and training on her own. She has also been focusing on college, with visits to her top choices for running: the University of Pennsylvania, where she will go in October, and a visit scheduled for Columbia in September.

“The past few years, I was in a pretty good mindset for cross country,” Shertzer said. “But I have a lot of stuff going on with colleges, so I haven’t gotten there yet. But I will soon.

“I think the (Warrior Twilight Invitational) was a good thing for me because, honestly, this was just starting me off and making me realize I have to get into it mentally. But it will motivate me for the actual season.”

Township runners fare well in the Buckeye State

Manheim Township’s runners should be near the front of the pack again for titles in both boys and girls in the L-L and beyond. Perhaps a sign of things to come happened the week before Labor Day, when they competed in the always-tough Riverside Kickoff Classic Invitational, held under the lights in Painesville, Ohio, on Aug. 25.

Not far from the shores of Lake Erie, it’s a town where winters can be harsh, and in the summer, you never know what Lake Erie may unleash. Two days prior, it was severe storms, which made for sloppy conditions on the course.

That didn’t seem to affect the defending L-L and District Three champion girls squad, which competed in Division 1, featuring some of the premier teams from Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

Avon, the eighth-ranked team from Lorain County, Ohio, won the event with 66 points. Manheim Township’s girls, who were on a bus for six hours in the morning, took home a solid second with 80 points.

Leading the way for the Blue Streaks was underclassman Elana Barrall, expected to be among the L-L leaders this fall. Barrall took fifth overall (20:15).

Ava Shirk appears to be back in form, running a 20:31 to take eighth. Three other Blue Streaks made the top 30, with Lexi Kauffman in 16th (21:06), Kaila Attenberry 24th (21:11.19) and Marina Papadimitriou 27th (21:15.58).

Macyn Fogleman (22:38.16) and Piper Fogleman (22:31) each finished in the top 100 out of 213 runners.

Manheim Township’s boys were third behind Grove City (107) and North Canton Hoover (146) with 151 points. Two Blue Streaks finished in the top 20, as Adam Kinston took seventh (16:37.75) and Gunner Geib was 17th (17:06). Three other Township runners broke 18 minutes: Cole Stevens (24th in 17:27), Ethan Peffley (49th in 17:59.18) and Dylan DelVecchio (54th in 17:59.9). Luke Reinking (18:32.8) and Adam Kemper (18:49) also ran respectable times on the sloppy course.

“Both teams are off to a strong start,” Township coach Kevin Stover said. “The course conditions were challenging, but most MT runners managed to perform at the level needed for their first big invitational. The competition in Ohio is exactly what the MT runners needed and we mixed it up real well with our overall team finishes.”