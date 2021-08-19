Arielle Breuninger has been synonymous with McCaskey girls cross country and track & field in recent years. But she has since graduated and is now competing for the University of Pennsylvania.

But the cupboard is far from bare for the Red Tornado girls cross country team this fall. They return six runners who placed at last year’s Lancaster-Lebanon League championship meet. Those runners helped McCaskey capture the 2020 L-L Section One crown and finish as runner-ups at the league meet.

Among them is Isabella Shertzer, who placed eighth at last year’s league meet as a freshman. She was also a standout sprinter for the Tornado on the track last spring, and for the Lancaster City Track Club over the summer.

Now a rising sophomore, Shertzer chatted with LNP|LancasterOnline before the start of Thursday’s practice with her McCaskey cross country teammates. That Q&A is below. This has been edited for brevity.

How does running track help with cross country?

“One of the best parts in cross country races is how I get out in the beginning and how I finish in the end. So speed training helps a lot with that. Even though it’s three miles I run it sort of similar to an 800-meter run. I get out fast and then I kick at the end.”

What do you do in the in-between during the race?

“I like to pace myself off of other people. ...I like to push the hills because I’ve gotten a lot of hill training over the years.”

What got you started in running?

“I started running competitively when I was 9 or 10. My dad signed me up for running through Lancaster Rec. Some of my track teammates introduced me to (Lancaster City Track club and McCaskey track & field coach) Derek Jennings. He got me into summer track. ...Jennings suggested doing cross country and spring track. So I just kept doing that since middle school. ...This is my fourth year running cross country competitively.”

In those four years, what have you learned as a cross country runner?

“I have grown a drastic amount. I remember being new to it in seventh grade when I wasn’t into it yet. I was looking at more of the social aspect of it. It was a lot less competitive. But I did well at competitions my first two years. So I got more serious about it getting to the varsity level.”

What is it about running that keeps you coming back to it?

“I can’t imagine my life without running. It’s hard work but I do enjoy it. I’ve learned over the years to enjoy the hard work instead of dreading it. One of the best feelings in the world is finishing a race and knowing you did well.”

You placed eighth at last year’s L-L championship but you were unable to finish at the District 3-3A championship event. What happened?

“As I got toward the end of the season I suffered an injury. . ...I had a (left) hip injury. Near the end of the season, a meet against Ephrata I was going downhill. I could feel it.”

Let’s go to the classroom. What’s your favorite subject or what do you excel at?

“I excel at math. I don’t like it. But that’s what I was best at in ninth grade.”

Time for a couple fun questions. What are your top-three favorite TV shows?

“Orange Is The New Black, You, and The Office.”

If you had to choose an animal that best describes you, what would it be?

“It’s cliche but a wildcat of some sort. My dad has used that as a metaphor for my running.”