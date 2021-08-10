The oldest of four siblings, McCaskey junior Benjamin Blough tries to set the right example for his three younger sisters.

“Being the role model,” Blough said. “Obviously they look up to me since I’m the oldest.”

One way Blough has filled that responsibility is with the work he’s put in as a runner. A year ago, he placed 11th at the 2020 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys cross country championship, part of a Red Tornado bunch that was the L-L Section One runner-up and placed third at the league meet.

This fall, Blough will be among the top returning returners for a talented Red Tornado bunch. With practices to the 2021 season less than a week away, Blough chatted with LNP|LancasterOnline. Below is that Q&A. This has been edited for brevity.

What got you started in running?

“My first year running cross country was in seventh grade at Octorara Middle School. We moved to the School District of Lancaster going into my freshman year.”

What have you learned to improve upon in running over the years?

“I learned how to stay on people and how to pace myself. In middle school I went out as hard as I could and tried to survive. Now I know how to pace myself and stay with better runners.”

What are your strengths as a runner?

“I’m more of a mid-distance guy. Anything shorter the better. I can do well on hills. I’m not the best cross guy. ...I try to work my hardest.”

One of the top runners from last year, Stephen Schousen, has since graduated and is now set to compete for Bucknell this fall. What did you learn from him?

“Work ethic. That’s the main thing he always talked about with me. Work ethic overcomes talent.”

What has your offseason training routine consisted of?

“This week I’m hitting 45 miles again. That’s what I was at last week. Coach (Mike) Craighead normally sends a training plan for the week, a long run, a standard run, recovery runs, and a workout.”

You are currently recovering from a soleus injuries, which is a common overuse injury among runners. How’s that going?

“Whenever I planted my foot down and pushed off, it would cause pain. It happened toward the end of track season. My right foot. ...I really just had to listen to coaches and doctors. I wanted to run but I knew if I wanted to get back into shape for cross then I couldn’t. My last race was at districts. I ran a leg of the 4-by-800-meter relay. I was supposed to run a leg of the 4-by-400 but coach pulled me out. I shut everything down completely. Then about four weeks later I started with 12 miles. I’ve been slowly upping my mileage since then. ...it still gets tender. But I’m just trying not to overdo it with training.”

Sounds like you’re one to push through pain. Where does that trait come from?

“My dad. He tries to hide stuff when it comes to pain, and then talk about it after.”

Let’s go to the classroom. What’s your favorite class or subject?

“I love the sciences, chemistry is my favorite part. I eventually want to go to college for pre-med and then med school. ...My dream job is to become a neurosurgeon.”

Any advice in regards to how you juggle class, practice, homework?

“Time management is a big thing. You do need a lot of sleep being a runner. Your body needs to recover from the day before. Go home, eat, get schoolwork knocked out. You don’t stay up too late at night or it will compromise your sleep. I try to wind down around 9:30 p.m.”

Time for some fun questions, what was your favorite toy as a kid?

“Probably a Yo-Yo. It’s weird. I had a whole bunch of them in my room.”

Do you have any superstitions?

“No. I do write on my shoes. That started from Stephen. He would take my shoes and write on them. He wrote ‘Alpha’s only’ on my spikes. ...I’m probably going to write on them this season.”

If you could be any animal, what would you be?

“I’d probably compare myself to a tiger. Just because I’m ambitious about what I want.”

What is the last book you read for fun?

“Dune."

What motivates you in life?

“In a race setting, it’s knowing the person next to you is in the same amount of pain. On a day-to-day basis, my family motivates me to do my best.”

What are your expectations for McCaskey boys cross country team this fall?

“We have Lachlane McClane, Theron Plumb, Henry Clapper and I who are supposed to be stepping up. The team we’re out to get is probably Cedar Crest again, which is going to be hard.”