Four of the top six finishers from last year’s Lancaster-Lebanon League girls cross country championship race were back competing against each other in Tuesday’s L-L Section One opener at rain-swept Hempfield.

The expectations for a tight race near the front proved true. The top eight finishers stayed in a lead pack together through the first half. The top five ultimately created separation by the last mile, then turning into a sprint for the finish line. McCaskey senior Milana Breuninger crossed first in 19 minutes, 31 seconds, followed by Hempfield junior Ella Wolfe (19:34), McCaskey teammates Isabella Shertzer (19:48) and Gabrielle Thiry (19:49) and Warwick’s Grace Rudder (19:51).

The McCaskey girls ended up edging both teams, beating Hempfield 28-29 and Warwick 28-30 - the Warriors beat the Black Knights 24-34. It was the first wins for McCaskey under new coach Derek Jennings.

Meanwhile, the Hempfield boys, considered among the best teams in the state entering the year, had the first four finishers en route to beating McCaskey 15-48 and Warwick 17-44.

All of this was done in a strong rain that began about 10 minutes into the boys race and lasted through the finish of the girls race, which also potentially played a role in causing several coaches’ stopwatches to malfunction in the latter race.

“It’s terrible,” Shertzer said of running in the rain. “It’s a pain. The rain gets in your eyes. I’d rather be hot in the sun.”

Shertzer was last year’s L-L girls champion, while Breuninger placed fifth in the same event last year. They’re the leaders for a strong Tornado bunch this fall.

“We have a lot of new girls,” Breuninger said. “We’re trying to win a section title.”

Breuninger, the younger sister of former L-L cross country standout Arielle Breuninger, had a different perspective on the rain.

“It was fun,” Breuninger said.

Wolfe echoed those sentiments.

“I love it,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe’s runner-up finish was a strong showing just a month after she placed fifth in her age group in a national triathlon championship. The performance qualified her to go pro in the craft.

“But I turned it down,” Wolfe said. “I want more racing experience and to enjoy rest of my high school years.”

West Hempfield Township mother, daughter tandem excelling in triathlon

Girls results

Boys: Hempfield entered this fall having returned nearly all of its top runners from last year’s L-L Section One, L-L and District 3-3A championship team. That includes defending league and District 3-3A champ Aidan Hodge, who placed 20th at last year’s state meet when an evulsion fracture in his left hip flared up a mile in.

Hodge is fully healed now. And he ran side-by-side with teammate Joseph Fahrney until the last mile or so. Hodge finished in 16:19, followed by teammates Fahrney (16:32), Sam Freedman (17:15) and Emerson Long (17:23).

It’s a strong start for a Knights squad with eyes set on winning the PIAA Class 3A championship at season’s end.

“We work towards that goal every single meet,” Hodge said.

Boys results

Tuesday's L-L League cross country opener results