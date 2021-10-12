LEBANON - A year ago when she competed in a cross country meet at Cedar Crest, Manheim Township runner Ava Shirk was just a freshman going up against top dogs Gwyneth Young and Alyssa Fedorshak.

“They really pushed me,” Shirk recalled.

Young and Fedorshak have since graduated. And Shirk has been among the league’s elite so far this fall. She added to that argument Tuesday evening at Cedar Crest in a Lancaster-Lebanon League regular season finale, taking first place in a time of 19 minutes, 51 seconds. The Streaks (10-0) took four of the top five spots to top the Falcons, 20-38, completing its league schedule unbeaten to wrap up the L-L Section One crown.

“We just try to win each meet,” Shirk said. “Especially these last two meets our coaches told us this is our battle. This is going to determine if we get the section title.”

Elsewhere, the Manheim Central girls topped Garden Spot, 17-43, to improve to 10-0 league and claim the Section Two title.

On the boys side, Hempfield (10-0) beat Ephrata, 15-50, and Warwick, 15-48, to claim the Section One title for the third year in a row, while Lampeter-Strasburg (!1-0) beat Northern Lebanon, 15-48, and Elco, 15-50, to claim its fourth consecutive L-L Section Two crown.

Shirk: Shirk finished in front of freshman teammate Elena Barrall (second, 20:11) and Cedar Crest junior Grace Tadajweski (third, 20:54).

“I knew the start and the finish (in the woods) were where all the hills were,” Shirk said. “I knew that was going to be hard. The second mile was pretty flat. I was planning on relaxing during the second mile and pushing hard in the woods.”

The Streaks took eight of the top 12 spots. Of those eight, six are underclassmen.

“This year we had a lot of freshmen come up and bring a lot of talent,” Shirk said. “Throughout the summer we were training together. Through the season we’ve been pushing each other a lot during workouts.”

Shirk notched her second first-place finish of the season. She’s been among the top-two in all five league races, and said she excited to get another shot at McCaskey’s Isabella Shertzer, Hempfield’s Ella Wolfe and Warwick’s Ella Hartel at next week’s L-L League championship event, scheduled for Tuesday at Ephrata Middle School.

“I know they’re very strong runners,” Shirk said. “But we’re all pretty similar so I’m excited to see how it plays out. I’m determined to beat them.”

Stevens: The Manheim Township boys beat Cedar Crest, 23-38, to finish its league slate at 9-1, the Section One runner-up.

Streaks’ senior Tyler Stevens picked up his fourth first-place finish of the season with a winning time of 17:01, beating out Cedar Crest seniors Ryan Wolfe (second, 17:07) and Luke Hinegardner (17:09).

“When you make the turn to come back, that’s when I tried to make a move,” Stevens said. “But their guys did a good job of countering my moves. ...I was getting a little nervous.”

Wolfe competed in a league race for just the third time this season after battling an injury last month. He’s finished in the top-three in each of those events. Hinegardner notched his fourth top-three finish this season. Cedar Crest went 7-3 in league competition this fall.

