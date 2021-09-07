Ava Shirk of Manheim Township leads Isabella Shertzer and Milana Breuninger of McCaskey and Jenny Weiss of Manheim Township during the season-opening cross country meet at Manor Middle School in Lancaster on Tuesday, Sep. 7, 2021.
Ava Shirk of Manheim Township leads Isabella Shertzer and Milana Breuninger of McCaskey and Jenny Weiss of Manheim Township during the season-opening cross country meet at Manor Middle School in Lancaster on Tuesday, Sep. 7, 2021.
Ava Shirk of Manheim Township runs up to the finish line to finish second with a time of 20:22 during the season-opening cross country meet at Manor Middle School in Lancaster on Tuesday, Sep. 7, 2021.
Jenny Weiss of Manheim Township runs up to the finish line to finish fourth with a time of 20:49 during the season-opening cross country meet at Manor Middle School in Lancaster on Tuesday, Sep. 7, 2021.
Tyler Stevens of Manheim Township, Lachlan McLane of McCaskey, Luke Papadimitriou of Manheim Township, and Ben Blough of McCaskey lead at the start of the season-opening cross country meet at Manor Middle School in Lancaster on Tuesday, Sep. 7, 2021.
Watching Tyler Stevens run during Tuesday’s cross country meet one would never know the Manheim Township senior had a health scare that could have shelved his season.
Over the summer, Stevens was diagnosed with pericarditis - inflammation of tissue layers near the heart - and wasn’t sure if he would be even cleared to run at all this season.
But Stevens looked downright amazing while blazing the course at the Manor Middle School in 16:49 to capture the boys race by 13 seconds in front of McCaskey’s Ben Blough.
“Early when I was first diagnosed they said it could be anywhere from a week to three months and my heart just dropped. That’s my cross country season,” he said. “I was nervous but at the end of the day, it only took me out a week.
“It kind of stunk to pause my training a little over the summer. But other than that I am back. I am feeling good and I am healthy.”
